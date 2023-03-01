Galena keeps undefeated season going with first round playoff win

The Galena Bulldogs would turn in a 20-0 regular season and Tuesday night, they looked to stay undefeated in the opening round of the Class 3A Sub-State playoffs against Baxter Springs.

Galena would do just that as they won 54-30 in front of their home crowd. With the win, the Bulldogs will go to Girard Friday, March 3 to face the Trojans in the Sub-State semifinals.

