Spurs snap 16-game losing streak with victory over Jazz

Keldon Johnson scored 23 points and the San Antonio Spurs snapped a 16-game losing streak, beating the Utah Jazz 102-94 on Tuesday night.

Doug McDermott added 19 points for the Spurs, Jeremy Sochan had 13 and Devonte Graham 12. San Antonio improved to 15-47, winning for the first time this season after trailing to start the fourth quarter.

Lauri Markkanen had 28 points and nine rebounds for Utah. Walker Kessler added 10 points and 15 rebounds, Talen Horton-Tucker had 16 points and Kris Dunn added 11.

Blake Wesley, McDermott and Graham made 3-pointers to fuel an 11-0 run that erased a double-digit deficit early in the fourth and gave the Spurs an 88-82 lead.

Horton-Tucker tied it game on back-to-back 3-pointers. The Jazz took a 92-91 lead on Dunn’s driving layup, but Johnson countered with a pair of baskets to put San Antonio up 98-93 with 2:06 remaining.

Utah did not score a basket over the final three minutes.

TIP INS

Spurs: Charles Bassey had 10 rebounds. … The Spurs are 1-42 when trailing after three quarters this season.

Jazz: Jordan Clarkson did not play (right thumb sprain) and Collin Sexton missed his third straight contest (left hamstring strain). … Johnny Juzang made his NBA debut. He had three points in 15 minutes.

UP NEXT

Spurs: Host Indiana on Thursday night. Jazz: At Oklahoma City on Friday night.

