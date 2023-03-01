Open in App
Mobile, AL
WKRG News 5

South Alabama men’s basketball preps Sun Belt Conference Tournament

By Simone EliBrett Greenberg,

5 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The South Alabama men’s basketball team is playing its best basketball at the right time. The Jaguars have won eight of their last 10 games to finish the regular season with a 16-15 overall record and a 9-9 Sun Belt conference record.

Richie Riley and company are the eight seed in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament and scheduled to play nine-seeded Appalachian State on Thursday, March 2 at 11:30 a.m. at the Pensacola Bay Center.

The Jaguars beat the Mountaineers 74-57 in the Mitchell Center on February 11. Isaiah Moore led with 16 points and Owen White added 14 points.

WKRG Sports Director Simone Eli was at the Mitchell Center Tuesday afternoon as the Jaguars prep for the Mountaineers. Eli spoke with head coach Richie Riley.

“There’s only one team on Monday night [Championship Round] that’s going to walk out of there [Pensacola Bay Center] and be happy, everyone else is going to be really sad because their season is over,” said Riley. “It’s win or go home time. It’s about surviving and advancing. Our guys are old enough to understand that. So, I am excited to get down there [Pensacola]. Tournament time is fun.”

Eli also spoke with SBC Defensive Player of the Year Kevin Samuel, who has anchored an improving Jaguars’ defense.

“We have just been taking pride in it [defense] and just trying to limit teams to one possession,” said Samuel. “It starts in practice, just coaches getting on us. It’s something we wanted to do and it’s been paying off for us in the last couple of games.”

With a win, the Jaguars will face one-seeded Southern Miss on Saturday, March 4 at 11:30 a.m.. South split the regular season series against the Golden Eagles with a 76-72 loss on the road January 19 and a 85-54 win February 16 in the Mitchell Center.

A full bracket can be found here . Tickets to the tournament can also be found online .

