52 Of The Funniest Things That People Actually Posted Online This Month

By Ajani Bazile,

5 days ago

February's come to an end and there have been too many hilarious jokes from Twitter this month! There's no way you'll read all of these without cracking up!

1.

@musicstruggles1 12:09 PM - 13 Feb 2023

2.

DONT BUY RENAISSANCE TICKETS ON SHEIN

@B7Album 05:08 AM - 16 Feb 2023

3.

mojo jojo: https://t.co/NUUET3kMv6

@htsvzn 12:04 AM - 17 Feb 2023

4.

My phone

@maxafrass 07:50 PM - 21 Feb 2023

5.

This is genuinely the funniest thing I've ever seen.

@FeetforBailey 07:47 PM - 14 Feb 2023

6.

completely wasted another day of the little time I have on earth

@soapyhadid 01:20 AM - 22 Feb 2023

7.

she let me hit because in a past lifetime she also let me hit. we will always find each other, in any lifetime

@Bohemian_Grover 06:13 PM - 22 Feb 2023

8.

@yolanda_parody 06:23 PM - 14 Feb 2023

9.

gagged.

@MIAGAWTH 09:10 PM - 13 Feb 2023

10.

NO MY CRANBERRY SAUCE 😭😭

@hayxtt 01:02 AM - 17 Feb 2023

11.

this is what it feels like to go to the mall without stealing

@snoopypoop7 02:05 AM - 18 Feb 2023

12.

@FinesseEness 08:28 PM - 21 Feb 2023

13.

me when I found out that the Cocaine Bear was female

@ugghhhhhhhhhhh 09:05 PM - 24 Feb 2023

14.

took an edible and did an entire ass load of laundry without detergent

@sidkyab 04:01 AM - 18 Feb 2023

15.

me anxious as fck walking past a group of teenage boys https://t.co/XLRzb6cZys

@B6TGIRLS 08:18 PM - 16 Feb 2023

16.

me realizing my clothes are still in the washing machine

@yassnito 04:35 PM - 20 Feb 2023

17.

this is sending me so bad

@islandthembo 03:54 AM - 20 Feb 2023

18.

Y’all when you hit “notify anyway”

@slightwright 09:01 PM - 21 Feb 2023

19.

Oh that’s not-

@boneseyy 03:51 AM - 22 Feb 2023

20.

leaving mass and a teenage girl whipped out SETTING SPRAY to put on her forehead over the cross....we live another day &lt;3

@mcunanda 08:43 PM - 22 Feb 2023

21.

Me when Noah was inviting mosquitoes onto the Ark

@michaelcollado 10:16 PM - 22 Feb 2023

22.

Rebranding Lent as “Mark Wahlberg’s 40 day challenge”

@SophieHaigney 04:15 PM - 23 Feb 2023

23.

me at the gay club: https://t.co/vGac87iMr5

@jimmyoutsold 02:44 AM - 24 Feb 2023

24.

@suricidal 11:19 PM - 22 Feb 2023

25.

hey! those are actually bananas. hope this helps ❤️ https://t.co/3qbPujJqHb

@imbtchzz 05:21 PM - 12 Feb 2023

26.

BEYONCÉ DID NOT JUST LOOSE AOTY TO HARRY STYLES IN BLACK HISTORY MONTH ??? #GRAMMYs

@ksthoughtss 04:41 AM - 06 Feb 2023

27.

burgers with eggs and bacon are so funny like ok guess the whole farm’s here

@raunchonpizza 02:55 PM - 07 Feb 2023

28.

“my DL frat bro SEDUCES me” okay, first of all you’re both wearing charli xcx t-shirts

@notn1co 06:37 PM - 07 Feb 2023

29.

@letterboxdauras 11:08 PM - 04 Feb 2023

30.

big time rush is such a funny band name cause what does that mean

@arcanecovet 05:48 PM - 04 Feb 2023

31.

if you clubbing in -22 weather I’m gonna need you to consider the fact you may have a problem 😭😭😭😭

@Livilovesjc 07:55 PM - 03 Feb 2023

32.

I’m not arguing with a man who has brown eyes, long lashes, or a big nose. Whatever you say beautiful

@HeavenSentMel 06:58 PM - 03 Feb 2023

33.

GET OFF OF HER @asaprocky

@bluepantheress 01:52 AM - 13 Feb 2023

34.

how do u as a gen z-er even start smoking cigarettes. the y2k aesthetic was never that serious

@Vloids 06:28 PM - 04 Feb 2023

35.

y'all so desperate to tell folks you got Beyoncé tickets that you're posting barcodes. now when you show up at the stadium and can't get in cause I'm in your seat.

@sicksadke 09:04 PM - 11 Feb 2023

36.

i sometimes think ab this tiktok where the girl said „if an influencer gatekeeps her clothes i will comment ‚it‘s shein‘ under her post to force her to correct me“ and it’s still genius

@brendahashtag 07:44 PM - 03 Feb 2023

37.

I am CRYING my roommate brought over a discreet hookup and was like “this is camp” explaining something and the guy is like what is camp and he says “it’s like when…. when you… dress as a hamburger… for example” I’m CRYING like hearing this convo is so funny.

@babycupid777 03:11 AM - 02 Feb 2023

38.

https://t.co/ck8sb7EYS1

@pvrekhs 03:58 AM - 11 Feb 2023

39.

me liking tweets that contradict the other tweets i liked

@noimkilIingboys 02:51 AM - 13 Feb 2023

40.

It happened to me AND IT CAN HAPPEN TO YOU:I was hanging out with 2 people and the one I know better left the room for a few minutes

@markedly 09:59 PM - 01 Feb 2023

41.

@northstardoll 07:55 PM - 13 Feb 2023

42.

therapist told me my inner bully is one of the harshest she’s encountered

@jmouur 07:53 PM - 31 Jan 2023

43.

before WHAT???? https://t.co/kERvGPcYM9

@aaleeyuh1st 08:21 AM - 13 Feb 2023

44.

what my pizza rolls see when i'm drunk AF in my kitchen at 2 am after a night out

@BBSpiceRat 03:16 AM - 13 Feb 2023

45.

thinking about her

@heyyitsjanea 09:03 PM - 13 Feb 2023

46.

She's gonna love this

@neelsalami 11:22 PM - 13 Feb 2023

47.

starting a movie after 10pm

@soapyhadid 03:49 AM - 12 Feb 2023

48.

I do NOT want to see no sad stuff on Valentine’s Day. You knew that man had a man.

@niicole__nicole 05:46 AM - 03 Feb 2023

49.

Wtf is a “W2 “ Im literally a girl

@normalgirl222 09:38 AM - 08 Feb 2023

50.

This is so embarassing

@exhaleholdtight 03:14 AM - 07 Feb 2023

51.

I have a phone interview today and someone told me to “just be myself” so I’m not going to answer the call

@caithuls 05:55 PM - 18 Dec 2019

52.

“goat” is straight men’s way of saying mother

@rvmugler 06:09 PM - 09 Feb 2023
