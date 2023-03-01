52 Of The Funniest Things That People Actually Posted Online This Month

Change location
By Ajani Bazile,
And follow the accounts that made you laugh so that your Twitter feed is that much better!
DONT BUY RENAISSANCE TICKETS ON SHEIN
mojo jojo: https://t.co/NUUET3kMv6
My phone
This is genuinely the funniest thing I've ever seen.
completely wasted another day of the little time I have on earth
she let me hit because in a past lifetime she also let me hit. we will always find each other, in any lifetime
gagged.
NO MY CRANBERRY SAUCE 😭😭
this is what it feels like to go to the mall without stealing
me when I found out that the Cocaine Bear was female
took an edible and did an entire ass load of laundry without detergent
me anxious as fck walking past a group of teenage boys https://t.co/XLRzb6cZys
me realizing my clothes are still in the washing machine
this is sending me so bad
Y’all when you hit “notify anyway”
Oh that’s not-
leaving mass and a teenage girl whipped out SETTING SPRAY to put on her forehead over the cross....we live another day <3
Me when Noah was inviting mosquitoes onto the Ark
Rebranding Lent as “Mark Wahlberg’s 40 day challenge”
me at the gay club: https://t.co/vGac87iMr5
hey! those are actually bananas. hope this helps ❤️ https://t.co/3qbPujJqHb
BEYONCÉ DID NOT JUST LOOSE AOTY TO HARRY STYLES IN BLACK HISTORY MONTH ??? #GRAMMYs
burgers with eggs and bacon are so funny like ok guess the whole farm’s here
“my DL frat bro SEDUCES me” okay, first of all you’re both wearing charli xcx t-shirts
big time rush is such a funny band name cause what does that mean
if you clubbing in -22 weather I’m gonna need you to consider the fact you may have a problem 😭😭😭😭
I’m not arguing with a man who has brown eyes, long lashes, or a big nose. Whatever you say beautiful
GET OFF OF HER @asaprocky
how do u as a gen z-er even start smoking cigarettes. the y2k aesthetic was never that serious
y'all so desperate to tell folks you got Beyoncé tickets that you're posting barcodes. now when you show up at the stadium and can't get in cause I'm in your seat.
i sometimes think ab this tiktok where the girl said „if an influencer gatekeeps her clothes i will comment ‚it‘s shein‘ under her post to force her to correct me“ and it’s still genius
I am CRYING my roommate brought over a discreet hookup and was like “this is camp” explaining something and the guy is like what is camp and he says “it’s like when…. when you… dress as a hamburger… for example” I’m CRYING like hearing this convo is so funny.
https://t.co/ck8sb7EYS1
me liking tweets that contradict the other tweets i liked
It happened to me AND IT CAN HAPPEN TO YOU:I was hanging out with 2 people and the one I know better left the room for a few minutes
therapist told me my inner bully is one of the harshest she’s encountered
before WHAT???? https://t.co/kERvGPcYM9
what my pizza rolls see when i'm drunk AF in my kitchen at 2 am after a night out
thinking about her
She's gonna love this
starting a movie after 10pm
I do NOT want to see no sad stuff on Valentine’s Day. You knew that man had a man.
Wtf is a “W2 “ Im literally a girl
This is so embarassing
I have a phone interview today and someone told me to “just be myself” so I’m not going to answer the call
“goat” is straight men’s way of saying mother
