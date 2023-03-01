Open in App
The Associated Press

Tuesday's Scores

5 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Fredonia 47, Wichita Trinity 45

Olathe Christian 64, Royal Valley 48

Santa Fe Trail 86, Osawatomie 31

Sub-State Quarterfinal=

Class 2A=

Belle Plaine=

Bluestem 35, Belle Plaine 24

Garden Plain 41, Conway Springs 23

Ellis=

Smith Center 75, Plainville 20

Erie=

Erie 33, Pleasanton 29

Northeast-Arma 50, Jayhawk Linn 33

Pittsburg Colgan 79, Central Heights 18

Southeast 31, Uniontown 30, OT

Hillsboro=

Bennington 47, Marion 42

Hillsboro 47, Northern Heights 15

Salina Sacred Heart 51, Ell-Saline 38

Horton=

Riverside 61, Republic County 38

Valley Heights 39, Pleasant Ridge 32

St. Marys=

Mission Valley 79, Oskaloosa 28

St. Mary’s 58, Wabaunsee 51

Sterling=

Berean Academy 43, Hutchinson Trinity 9

Inman 43, Ellinwood 39

Remington 54, Sterling 30

Syracuse=

Elkhart 62, Syracuse 34

Medicine Lodge 55, Stanton County 40

Wichita County 56, Sublette 40

Sub-State Semifinal=

Class 5A East=

Sub-State 1=

KC Piper 63, KC Sumner 38

Topeka Seaman 73, KC Schlagle 11

Sub-State 2=

Spring Hill 50, Basehor-Linwood 39

St. Thomas Aquinas 67, Lansing 33

Sub-State 3=

Highland Park 53, Leavenworth 38

Shawnee Heights 38, DeSoto 35

Sub-State 4=

St. James Academy 80, KC Washington 4

Class 5A West=

Sub-State 1=

Hays 53, Kapaun Mount Carmel 52, OT

Wichita Bishop Carroll 59, Goddard 32

Sub-State 2=

Andover 54, Topeka West 41

Salina Central 40, Goddard-Eisenhower 37

Sub-State 3=

Emporia 56, Newton 37

Maize South 49, Salina South 30

Sub-State 4=

Andover Central 49, Valley Center 31

Hutchinson 32, Great Bend 24

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

