PennDOT worker remains seriously injured after hit-and-run in Port Richmond; suspect sought

Philadelphia police are working to find the hit-and-run driver who injured a PennDOT employee.

The crash happened around 8:15 a.m. on February 6 in the city's Port Richmond section. Police say the worker was just doing his job.

William Ziegler, 63, was crossing the street at Aramingo Avenue and Tioga Street towards his work vehicle when a driver hit him and did not stop.

"How could you drive off knowing that you hit someone? You didn't hit a dog, didn't hit a cat, you hit a person," said Andrea Roberson, Ziegler's sister. "Why don't you just come forward and confess? I mean you left him there to die."

Ziegler suffered multiple fractures in his legs, hips, head and face, punctured lungs and internal bleeding. His sister says that he is lucky to be alive.

William Ziegler

"Horrific, horrible. I mean, he has had at least about 10 surgeries already. He's pulling through," said Roberson. "It's just going to be a long process. He's making progress, but it's a long road ahead."

PennDOT officials say this crash highlights part of the dangers of the job.

"Our men and women are out there exposed, not only to elements and traffic, but dangerous driving behavior, people going too fast, people driving too fast in work zones, people not paying attention," said Brad Rudolph, deputy communications director for PennDOT.

Rudolph says workers are supporting the single dad and rallying together to help him through this difficult time.

A GoFundMe page has raised more than $3,000 to help with medical bills and other needs.

Ziegler is a highway foreman for PennDOT, a position he's held for 12 years.

"He's one of the foreman you might see on the roadways in Philadelphia County repairing our highways, helping to improve our drives," said Rudolph. "People like him contend with a lot. This was just an instance of him crossing the street to his vehicle. We're supporting him any way we can."

Philadelphia police say the investigation is still active and ongoing with the Crash Investigation Division.

They are possibly looking for a black or dark-colored Audi SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS.