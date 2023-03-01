Open in App
Philadelphia, PA
See more from this location?
6abc Action News

PennDOT worker remains seriously injured after hit-and-run in Port Richmond; suspect sought

5 days ago
Philadelphia police are working to find the hit-and-run driver who injured a PennDOT employee.

The crash happened around 8:15 a.m. on February 6 in the city's Port Richmond section. Police say the worker was just doing his job.

William Ziegler, 63, was crossing the street at Aramingo Avenue and Tioga Street towards his work vehicle when a driver hit him and did not stop.

"How could you drive off knowing that you hit someone? You didn't hit a dog, didn't hit a cat, you hit a person," said Andrea Roberson, Ziegler's sister. "Why don't you just come forward and confess? I mean you left him there to die."

Ziegler suffered multiple fractures in his legs, hips, head and face, punctured lungs and internal bleeding. His sister says that he is lucky to be alive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qVnw2_0l3LIFVS00

William Ziegler

"Horrific, horrible. I mean, he has had at least about 10 surgeries already. He's pulling through," said Roberson. "It's just going to be a long process. He's making progress, but it's a long road ahead."

PennDOT officials say this crash highlights part of the dangers of the job.

"Our men and women are out there exposed, not only to elements and traffic, but dangerous driving behavior, people going too fast, people driving too fast in work zones, people not paying attention," said Brad Rudolph, deputy communications director for PennDOT.

Rudolph says workers are supporting the single dad and rallying together to help him through this difficult time.

A GoFundMe page has raised more than $3,000 to help with medical bills and other needs.

Ziegler is a highway foreman for PennDOT, a position he's held for 12 years.

"He's one of the foreman you might see on the roadways in Philadelphia County repairing our highways, helping to improve our drives," said Rudolph. "People like him contend with a lot. This was just an instance of him crossing the street to his vehicle. We're supporting him any way we can."

Philadelphia police say the investigation is still active and ongoing with the Crash Investigation Division.

They are possibly looking for a black or dark-colored Audi SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS.
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Philadelphia, PA newsLocal Philadelphia, PA
Driver injured after SUV hits tree in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park
Philadelphia, PA6 hours ago
Driver, 32, in critical condition after fiery crash in West Philadelphia: police
Philadelphia, PA3 hours ago
Man arrested after police chase from Philly carjacking ends in Delco
Philadelphia, PA15 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Carjacking leads to police pursuit, one suspect apprehended, authorities say
Philadelphia, PA23 hours ago
Car slams into Center City Philadelphia home after 2-vehicle crash
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
30-Year-Old Woman Dies in Crash on I-95 in Delaware
Newark, DE23 hours ago
Police identify 5 people killed during violent weekend in Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA8 hours ago
Investigation underway after woman found dead in Somers Point, New Jersey
Somers Point, NJ6 hours ago
19-year-old dead after shooting in North Philadelphia: police
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Suspect in killing of Temple officer due in court this week for preliminary hearing
Philadelphia, PA19 hours ago
Mother Shot After 6-Year-Old Finds Gun in North Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA23 hours ago
Hoarding conditions complicate firefighting efforts in Philadelphia's Parkside section
Philadelphia, PA6 hours ago
Man killed in shooting along New Jersey Turnpike was wanted for murder
Lawnside, NJ1 day ago
Grave sites vandalized with paint, explicit words in East Germantown cemetery, police say
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Woman dies in 2-vehicle crash in Lancaster County
Manheim, PA2 days ago
Saturday night violence in Philadelphia leaves several dead, including 14-year-old
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Woman Shot Dead at Jersey Shore
Somers Point, NJ1 day ago
71-year-old man shot while defending himself in North Philadelphia tells his story
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Man shot in Ogontz after bullet goes through his door
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Mom shot after child finds gun outside, brings it inside Olney home, police say
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Philly Man Facing Multiple Felonies After Tip
New Castle, DE1 day ago
Man Dead After Juniata Park Shooting
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
29-Year-Old Cherry Hill, NJ Man Accused of Murder in Camden County
Cherry Hill, NJ1 day ago
Gunman fires at police officers during traffic stop in West Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA3 days ago
29-Year-Old Cherry Hill Man Charged In Connection With Fatal Shooting of Lawnside Woman
Lawnside, NJ2 days ago
NJ woman sentenced to 12 to 24 years for Schuylkill Expressway crash that killed Pa. firefighter
Little Egg Harbor Township, NJ4 days ago
Man shot in the head, killed on West Queen Lane in Germantown
Philadelphia, PA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy