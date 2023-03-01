Open in App
Chicago, IL
6abc Action News

Paul Vallas, former leader of Philly schools, in runoff for Chicago mayor; Lori Lightfoot ousted

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iiKbV_0l3KJLpu00

Democrat Paul Vallas, the former CEO of the School District of Philadelphia, advanced to a April 4 two-candidate runoff for Chicago mayor.

Vallas, who led Philadelphia schools from 2002 to 2007, will face Brandon Johnson to be the next mayor after voters on Tuesday night denied incumbent Lori Lightfoot a second term, issuing a rebuke to a leader who made history as head of the nation's third-largest city.

Lightfoot, the first Black woman and first openly gay person to lead the city, won her first term in 2019 after promising to end decades of corruption and backroom dealing at City Hall. But opponents blamed Lightfoot for an increase in crime and criticized her as being a divisive, overly contentious leader.

She is the first elected Chicago mayor to lose a reelection bid since 1983, when Jane Byrne, the city's first female mayor, lost her Democratic primary.

Speaking to supporters Tuesday night, Lightfoot said she called Vallas and Johnson to congratulate them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QXBfL_0l3KJLpu00

Former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas participates in a forum with other Chicago mayoral candidates hosted by the Chicago Women Take Action Alliance Jan. 14, 2023.

(AP Photo/Erin Hooley, File)

"Regardless of tonight's outcome, we fought the right fights and we put this city on a better path," Lightfoot said. She told her fellow mayors around the country not to fear being bold.

Vallas was endorsed by the Chicago police union and served as an adviser to the Fraternal Order of Police during its negotiations with Lightfoot's administration.

Lightfoot's loss is unusual for mayors in large cities, who have tended to win reelection with relative ease. But it's also a sign of the turmoil in U.S. cities following the COVID-19 pandemic, with its economic fallout and spikes in violent crime in many places.

There are clear contrasts between Vallas and Johnson.

Vallas has called for adding hundreds of police officers to patrol the city, saying crime is out of control and morale among officers has sunk to a new low during Lightfoot's tenure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25gjVy_0l3KJLpu00

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, at podium, holds hands with her spouse, Amy Eshleman, as she concedes the election in the mayoral race, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Chicago.

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Vallas' opponents have criticized him as too conservative to lead the Democratic stronghold. Lightfoot blasted him for welcoming support from the police union's controversial leader, who defended the Jan. 6 insurrectionists at the Capitol and equated Lightfoot's vaccine mandate for city workers to the Holocaust.

Johnson received about $1 million from the Chicago Teachers Union for his campaign and had support from several other progressive organizations, including United Working Families. The former teacher and union organizer has argued that the answer to addressing crime is not more money for police but more investment in mental health care, education, jobs and affordable housing, and he was accused by rivals such as Lightfoot of wanting to defund the police.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RbUCe_0l3KJLpu00

Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson participates in a forum with other Chicago mayoral candidates hosted by the Chicago Women Take Action Alliance Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023.

(AP Photo/Erin Hooley, File)

Johnson has avoided the word "defund" during the race, and his campaign says he does not want to cut the number of police officers. But in a 2020 radio interview, Johnson said defunding is not just a slogan but "an actual real political goal," and he sponsored a nonbinding resolution on the county board to redirect money from policing and jails to social services.

A former city budget director who also led school systems in Chicago and New Orleans, Vallas lost a 2019 bid for mayor. This time, he has been laser-focused on public safety, saying police officers who left the force under Lightfoot's administration will return if he's elected.

The runoff is being held after none of the nine candidates were able to secure over 50% of the vote to win outright.
