15 Fury Alert Day: Roads remain slick

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Friday’s 15 Fury Alert Day has ended. The rain and snow are exiting eastward. Winds, which once gusted over 50 mph, are weaker and will continue to decrease in intensity through Saturday morning.

Even though the rain and snow are ending, roads have the potential to still be slick and icy with temps below freezing, as low as the upper 20s during the early morning hours of Saturday.

This is the final update to this page for this storm event. The link to our daily forecast page is below. Make it your daily stop for updated weather information from the Live Doppler 15 Fury Storm Team.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.