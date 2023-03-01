Open in App
Memphis, TN
The Daily Memphian

MSCS board greenlights land purchase for new Cordova high school

By Aarron Fleming,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EW8Bu_0l3J4wpw00

After a unanimous vote by its board of education Tuesday night, Memphis-Shelby County Schools is now one step closer to securing a location for its new high school that it plans to build in the Cordova area.

The board voted in favor of an agreement to purchase 35.79 acres of land from Crews Investment Holdings LLC, a Franklin, Tennessee-based company, for $3.579 million, or $100,000 an acre.

The agreement for the land purchase was released Monday, having been included in the board’s agenda for Tuesday’s meeting. It was included, however, under a different item and was later removed.

No line item for a vote on the agreement was ever added to the agenda beforehand and instead was brought before the board as an add-on item during the meeting.

Board members asked several questions after the agreement was presented Tuesday, mostly about the next steps in the process in building the new high school.

Patrice Thomas, the district’s chief of staff, said Tuesday that the new high school is currently set to support up to 1,800 students.

Board members Stephanie Love and Michelle McKissack both asked about future plans to expand the number of students that can be served at the school.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TJhOq_0l3J4wpw00

Dwell at Shelby Farms is in Cordova.

“It’s an area of growth in Cordova, and it’s the first high school in 10 years, and it’s certainly overdue and well-deserved for this community, and I would love to see it presented,” McKissack said, after asking Thomas if there were plans to discuss expansions with the Shelby County Commission, which is providing a large portion of the funding for the new school.

Thomas said that talks are forthcoming about what it will cost to support the original 1,800 students that the school is slated to support. That cost will be assessed by the architecture and engineering team that will be hired for the project, she said. She said that the district wants to leave room for expansion but that doing so would require securing additional funding.

Board member Amber Huett-Garcia asked Thomas to generally explain what the next steps will look like for the entire construction project.

Thomas noted that Tuesday’s agreement simply “starts the process” in the sense that the district will now assess the land for viability for the new school.

Per the purchase agreement, MSCS has 150 days to conduct a feasibility study for the land to determine if it suits its purposes. If it finds that it doesn’t by the end of the feasibility period, it can back out of the deal. After the feasibility study is over, if the district decides to move forward, it will have 180 days to gather all of its permits and approvals that it needs to begin construction on the new high school. If it doesn’t gather them in time, it can also back out of the deal then.

MSCS and Crews have agreed to close on the land 30 days after the end of the permit period or once MSCS collects all of its necessary permits, whichever is earlier.

According to a timeline included in the agreement, construction on the new high school is expected to start next year and conclude by 2026.

Board member Sheleah Harris asked about attendance zone changes that could come with the new school.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YcItg_0l3J4wpw00

A satellite photo shows the proposed site with surrounding zoning. The proposed site is outlined in yellow.

“We know that Cordova High School is busting at the seams, but we also know that just a street over from Cordova High School, those students are zoned for a different high school,” she said.

Thomas said that the district’s facilities department would be in charge of any attendance zone changes that come with the new school. But because the district wants to use the most recently available data, she said that decisions on that front would be made closer to the opening of the school to account for any population changes or “housing starts” in the area around the school.

The land is currently part of a project that Crews has been  trying to move forward since 2017. The project, called Dwell at Shelby Farms, is a proposed 71-acre development that would include apartments, townhomes and multi-family homes, among other things.

Amended plans for the project were approved by the city’s land use control board earlier this month but those plans still included the land MSCS has agreed to buy as part of the project.

It’s unclear how purchasing the land would affect the proposed development.

Thomas was not available Tuesday for questions about the agreement. Instead, the district asked the Daily Memphian to email questions to her.

Contact information for Charles Crews, managing member for Crews, who signed the agreement with the district on behalf of the company, was unable to be located before this article was published. Calls to other representatives for the company were not returned.

Board member Keith Williams asked what is being done to make sure that teachers that are currently at Germantown High School stay in the district. Per the recent deal that MSCS made with the city of Germantown and the Shelby County Commission over ownership of the school, it will be sold, and the money will go toward the new MSCS high school.

Thomas noted that Germantown High teachers were given a stay bonus to continue teaching there while the deal was being negotiated. She said that there was a lot of “uncertainty” for teachers at that time, which has since been relieved by the announcement of the new high school.

“That uncertainty is no longer there because what they do know now is that there is a new school and theoretically, those teachers would transition, if possible, to that new school,” she said.

