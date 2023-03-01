Change location
Tuesday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andale 55, Rose Hill 44
Circle 58, Ulysses 51
Clay Center 62, Augusta 60, OT
McPherson 71, Chapman 39
Pratt 56, Mulvane 40
Rock Creek 54, Abilene 40
Wellington 50, Buhler 40
Sub-State Quarterfinal=
Class 3A=
Anderson County=
Burlington 59, Santa Fe Trail 56
Osage City 54, Prairie View 22
Wellsville 86, Osawatomie 31
Eureka=
Humboldt 64, Neodesha 30
Wichita Collegiate 78, Eureka 19
Wichita Trinity 62, Douglass 45
Girard=
Frontenac 67, Cherryvale 51
Galena 54, Baxter Springs 30
Girard 65, Riverton 45
Lakin=
Colby 72, Southwestern Hts. 42
Goodland 61, Cimarron 26
Holcomb 55, Scott City 53
Lyons=
Cheney 73, Halstead 29
Hesston 86, Nickerson 39
Kingman 75, Chaparral 69
Marysville=
Atchison County 55, Riley County 45
Marysville 62, Hiawatha 39
Nemaha Central 55, Concordia 48
Sabetha 65, Minneapolis 35
Perry-Lecompton=
Heritage Christian 64, Royal Valley 48
KC Bishop Ward 56, Rossville 32
Silver Lake 37, Maur Hill - Mount Academy 24
Russell=
Beloit 74, Hoisington 40
Norton 43, Smoky Valley 33
Russell 42, Ellsworth 36
Southeast Saline 77, Phillipsburg 48
Sub-State Semifinal=
Class 6A East=
Sub-State 1=
BV North 68, KC Wyandotte 28
Blue Valley 49, SM South 47
Sub-State 2=
BV Northwest 79, SM West 36
Sub-State 3=
Olathe West 59, Gardner-Edgerton 52
SM Northwest 66, SM East 46
Sub-State 4=
BV West 85, Mill Valley 83, 2OT
Olathe North 61, Olathe East 58
Class 6A West=
Sub-State 1=
Garden City 81, Topeka 61
Junction City 65, Lawrence Free State 42
Sub-State 2=
Wichita Heights 64, Wichita East 31
Wichita Northwest 66, Wichita South 60
Sub-State 3=
Lawrence 67, Dodge City 39
Manhattan 57, Wichita Southeast 55
Sub-State 4=
Derby 69, Wichita West 52
Washburn Rural 60, Wichita Campus 51
Class 4A East=
Sub-State 1=
Atchison 81, Coffeyville 48
Topeka Hayden 62, Parsons 41
Sub-State 2=
Eudora 57, Independence 39
Wamego 52, Ottawa 45
Sub-State 3=
Baldwin 69, Iola 41
Holton 61, Fort Scott 54
Sub-State 4=
Bishop Miege 87, Louisburg 42
Labette County 53, Chanute 35
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
