Chicago, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

North Side city council representation undergoing major change with 4 long term aldermen retiring

5 days ago

There are multiple lakefront wards on Chicago's North Side that began electing a new alderperson Tuesday night as four longtime City Council representatives are retiring in the 43rd, 44th, 46th and 48th wards.

Click here to see live election results

In the 44th Ward, which represents parts of Lakeview, Tom Tunney is retiring as alderman and his chief of staff Bennett Lawson is the only candidate running to succeed him.

Timmy Knudsen is head to a runoff, with 27% of the vote in the 43rd Ward. Brian Comer got 24%. The ward covers most of Lincoln Park.

Knudsen was appointed to the role after former alderwoman Michele Smith stepped down.

He was challenged by five other candidates.

Chicago's 46th Ward, which covers Uptown, Buena Park and parts of Lakeview East will also see a new alderperson with James Cappleman retiring. With 100% of precincts reporting, Angela Clay led with 35% of the vote, with Kim Walz next with 26% and Marianne LaLonde in third with 17%.

And in the Edgewater-Andersonville area, Harry Osterman is retiring as alderman of the 48th Ward. Ten candidates vied for that seat, and with 100% of precincts reporting, Joe Dunne had 27% of the vote, followed by Leni Manaa-Hoppenworth with 22% and Nick Ward with 19%.
