Open in App
The Associated Press

Tuesday's Scores

5 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian Madison 55, Dundee 51

Akron-Fairgrove 66, Ashley 47

Allen Park 60, Trenton 50

Ann Arbor Greenhills 69, Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 65

Ann Arbor Pioneer 53, Adrian 42

Athens 40, Battle Creek Academy 34

Austin Catholic 53, Landmark Academy 27

Bark River-Harris 57, North Dickinson 49

Battle Creek Harper Creek 58, Charlotte 52

Bay City John Glenn 54, Unionville-Sebewaing 34

Benton Harbor 84, Coloma 40

Berkley 64, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 45

Berrien Springs 66, South Haven 59, 2OT

Birmingham Groves 77, Farmington 49

Birmingham Seaholm 57, Royal Oak 42

Bloomfield Hills 83, West Bloomfield 77

Bloomingdale 58, Bangor 48

Bronson 65, Springport 53, OT

Brown City 54, Sandusky 42

Brownstown Woodhaven 59, Wyandotte Roosevelt 38

Buckley 63, Manton 49

Byron 52, Morrice 44

Cadillac 62, Clare 23

Caledonia 64, Portage Central 64

Carson City-Crystal 41, Farwell 26

Cassopolis 59, Centreville 37

Chesaning 63, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 37

Clarkston Everest Collegiate 59, Southfield Christian 47

Clawson 48, Garden City 36

Clinton 80, Grass Lake 67

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 63, Warren Cousino HS 38

Comstock 64, Decatur 49

Corunna 67, Fowlerville 43

Croswell-Lexington 81, Algonac 44

Dansville 55, Potterville 45

DeWitt 59, St. Johns 37

Detroit Davis 63, Dearborn Riverside Academy-West 62

Detroit Loyola 70, Pontiac 31

Detroit Old Redford 82, Detroit University Science 40

Detroit Universal 45, Dearborn Heights Star International 42

Dexter 69, Ypsilanti 35

Dollar Bay 57, Chassell 36

Durand 69, Birch Run 59

Elk Rapids 66, Frankfort 45

Ellsworth 71, East Jordan 67

Escanaba 94, Cedarville 53

Evart 53, Marion 51, OT

Flint Beecher 70, Goodrich 55

Flint Powers 78, Linden 63

Frankenmuth 67, Carrollton 30

Freeland 50, Bay City Central 35

Fruitport 78, Muskegon Catholic Central 51

Fruitport Calvary Christian 90, Saugatuck 67

Galesburg-Augusta 55, Zion Christian 44

Gibraltar Carlson 44, Taylor 37

Gladstone 66, Marquette 61

Grand Haven 65, St. Joseph 57

Grand Ledge 60, Lansing Eastern 51

Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 66, Kelloggsville 18

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 49, Byron Center 47, OT

Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 82, Grand Rapids Wellspring 55

Grand Rapids South Christian 64, East Kentwood 48

Grandville 71, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 47

Grandville Calvin Christian 67, Kalamazoo Christian 27

Grayling 67, Roscommon 37

Grosse Ile 65, Dearborn Advanced Technology 46

Hamilton 52, Holland 38

Harbor Springs 56, Cheboygan 36

Haslett 63, Eaton Rapids 37

Hazel Park 85, Mount Clemens 46

Hemlock 51, Garber 46

Holland West Ottawa 53, Holland Christian 40

Holt 62, Mattawan 59

Homer 57, Quincy 35

Hopkins 62, Delton Kellogg 33

Hudson 54, Britton-Deerfield 49

Ida 61, Monroe 58

Imlay City 51, Armada 45

Indian River-Inland Lakes 75, Gaylord St. Mary 62

Ionia 59, Greenville 40

Ithaca 60, Fulton-Middleton 50

Jackson 50, Jackson Lumen Christi 46

Jackson Northwest 73, Brooklyn Columbia Central 56

Jenison 47, Allendale 36

Johannesburg-Lewiston 43, Fife Lake Forest Area 33

Jonesville 55, Reading 42

Kinde-North Huron 52, Carsonville-Port Sanilac 48

Kingsford 47, Negaunee 36

L’Anse Creuse 70, Romeo 56

Lansing Christian 39, Portland St. Patrick 28

Lawrence 56, Hartford 44

Lawton 63, Paw Paw 54, 2OT

Lenawee Christian 50, Hillsdale Academy 29

Leroy Pine River 49, Kalkaska 33

Lincoln Park 61, Melvindale 50

Ludington 69, Muskegon Orchard View 31

Lutheran Westland 72, Frankel Jewish Academy 62

Mackinaw City 50, Posen 44

Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 62, Macomb Lutheran North 40

Madison Heights Lamphere 52, Marysville 32

Manchester 53, Hanover-Horton 52

Marine City Cardinal Mooney 71, Marine City 46

Mason 71, Lansing Catholic 61

McBain Northern Michigan Christian 71, Comstock Park 65

Menominee 70, North Central 65

Michigan Center 56, Addison 45

Michigan Math and Science 63, Academy of the Americas 41

Midland Bullock Creek 53, Gladwin 52

Midland Calvary Baptist 69, Caseville 36

Midland Dow 61, Swartz Creek 41

Montague 38, Manistee 36

Montrose 80, Burton Atherton 67

Mount Pleasant 61, Shepherd 45

Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 67, Coleman 24

Munising 70, Norway 65

Muskegon 67, Kalamazoo Central 60

Muskegon Western Michigan Christian 55, Martin 51

New Lothrop 52, St. Charles 29

Niles 75, Dowagiac Union 34

Niles Brandywine 55, Eddies 53

North Branch 56, Almont 43

North Muskegon 51, Holton 28

Notre Dame Prep 66, Holly 44

Novi Christian 64, Whitmore Lake 58

Oak Park 64, Clarkston 54

Okemos 66, Midland 39

Onaway 84, Rogers City 40

Onekama 94, Grand Traverse Academy 28

Onsted 59, Flat Rock 45

Ortonville Brandon 69, Flint Kearsley 64

Otsego 43, Coldwater 38

Oxford 69, Troy Athens 53

Parma Western 58, Napoleon 34

Petoskey 72, Boyne City 64

Pewamo-Westphalia 61, Fowler 40

Pittsford 54, Sand Creek 51

Plymouth Christian 75, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 70

Portland 68, Ovid-Elsie 63

Redford Union 40, Detroit Douglass 28

Republic-Michigamme 70, L’Anse 59

Richland Gull Lake 67, Parchment 60

Rochester Adams 64, New Haven 59

Rockford 63, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 51

Saginaw Heritage 65, Flushing 42

Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 60, Saginaw Arts and Science 19

Saginaw Swan Valley 80, Bay City Western 73

Salem 65, Dearborn Fordson 53

Saline 65, Olivet 44

Schoolcraft 65, Plainwell 45

Shelby 54, Mason County Central 44

South Lyon East 48, Milford 45

Sparta 71, Cedar Springs 58

St. Clair Shores Lakeview 59, Sterling Heights 46

St. Clair Shores South Lake 57, Detroit Country Day 49

St. Ignace 83, Pickford 70

St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 42, Bridgman 41

Standish-Sterling Central 82, Pinconning 39

Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 66, Allen Park Cabrini 59, OT

Summerfield 51, Waterford Our Lady 45

Summit Academy North 57, Ypsilanti Lincoln 50

Tawas 68, Hillman 60

Taylor Trillium Academy 63, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 48

Tecumseh 58, Leslie 41

Tekonsha 52, Hillsdale Will Carleton Academy 46

Three Rivers 62, Constantine 53

Traverse City Christian 52, Leland 30

Traverse City St. Francis 61, McBain 49

Traverse City West 79, Benzie Central 59

Troy 48, Lake Orion 44

Union City 63, Concord 59

Utica 62, Rochester 52

Utica Eisenhower 61, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 46

Wakefield-Marenisco 71, Bessemer 50

Walled Lake Northern 58, South Lyon 52

Walled Lake Western 47, Waterford Kettering 40

West Branch Ogemaw Heights 71, Houghton Lake 53

White Pigeon 72, Marcellus 34

Whiteford 80, Monroe Jefferson 59

Whitehall 66, Fremont 48

Williamston 58, Battle Creek Pennfield 56

Wyoming 69, Hudsonville Unity Christian 61

Wyoming Lee 76, Benton Harbor Countryside Academy 50

Wyoming Potter’s House Christian 66, Oakridge High School 48

Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 63, Fennville 40

Yale 70, Richmond 52

MHSAA District Playoffs=

Division 2=

Reed City 63, Howard City Tri-County 50

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Regional Final=

Marlette 40, Ubly 38

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Beaverton vs. Lake City, ccd.

Canton Prep vs. Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory, ccd.

Muskegon Heights vs. Kalamazoo Phoenix, ppd.

Westland Huron Valley Lutheran vs. Canton Prep, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Comments / 0

Community Policy