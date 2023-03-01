Open in App
The Associated Press

Tuesday's Scores

5 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ann Arbor Rudolf Steiner 42, Coldwater Pansophia Academy 21

Midland Bullock Creek 41, Gladwin 31

South Lyon East 48, Milford 45

MHSAA District Playoffs=

Division 1=

Davison 42, Holly 33

Gaylord 60, Traverse City West 37

L’Anse Creuse 43, Port Huron 41

Midland 42, Bay City Western 39

Division 2=

Bay City John Glenn 61, Carrollton 21

Belding 47, Howard City Tri-County 20

Cadillac 53, Reed City 36

Caro 56, Almont 43

Croswell-Lexington 48, Yale 26

Division 3=

Capac 34, Landmark 19

Gladstone 66, Iron Mountain 48

Harbor Beach 50, Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 43

Harrison 35, Pinconning 19

Holton 46, Lakeview 39

Manistee 56, Grand Traverse Academy 23

Menominee 69, Manistique 50

Reese 34, Unionville-Sebewaing 32

Roscommon 50, Charlton Heston 2

Saginaw Valley Lutheran 63, Beal City 29

Division 4=

Big Rapids Crossroads Charter Academy 45, Blanchard Montabella 41

Brown City 52, Mayville 29

Buckley 55, Bear Lake 13

Carsonville-Port Sanilac 41, Caseville 13

Lake Leelanau St. Mary 46, Leland 34

Onekama 63, Fife Lake Forest Area 31

Stephenson 44, Flint Powers 31

Ubly 39, Owendale-Gagetown 26

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

