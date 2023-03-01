Change location
Tuesday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ann Arbor Rudolf Steiner 42, Coldwater Pansophia Academy 21
Midland Bullock Creek 41, Gladwin 31
South Lyon East 48, Milford 45
MHSAA District Playoffs=
Division 1=
Davison 42, Holly 33
Gaylord 60, Traverse City West 37
L’Anse Creuse 43, Port Huron 41
Midland 42, Bay City Western 39
Division 2=
Bay City John Glenn 61, Carrollton 21
Belding 47, Howard City Tri-County 20
Cadillac 53, Reed City 36
Caro 56, Almont 43
Croswell-Lexington 48, Yale 26
Division 3=
Capac 34, Landmark 19
Gladstone 66, Iron Mountain 48
Harbor Beach 50, Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 43
Harrison 35, Pinconning 19
Holton 46, Lakeview 39
Manistee 56, Grand Traverse Academy 23
Menominee 69, Manistique 50
Reese 34, Unionville-Sebewaing 32
Roscommon 50, Charlton Heston 2
Saginaw Valley Lutheran 63, Beal City 29
Division 4=
Big Rapids Crossroads Charter Academy 45, Blanchard Montabella 41
Brown City 52, Mayville 29
Buckley 55, Bear Lake 13
Carsonville-Port Sanilac 41, Caseville 13
Lake Leelanau St. Mary 46, Leland 34
Onekama 63, Fife Lake Forest Area 31
Stephenson 44, Flint Powers 31
Ubly 39, Owendale-Gagetown 26
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
