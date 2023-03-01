Open in App
It's Been Literal Decades Since The Cast Of "Everything Everywhere" Began Acting, So Here's What They Looked Like At Their First Red Carpets Vs. Now

By Victoria Vouloumanos,

5 days ago

This year, Everything Everywhere All at Once won big at the SAG Awards, and a lot of the cast's acceptance speeches acknowledged how much the awards meant, especially given the few opportunities out there for Asian actors in Hollywood.

Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Despite the lack of opportunities, many of the cast members — from James Hong to Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan — have been acting for decades. So, to celebrate their wins and their careers, which have made history and opened doors for many to follow, here's the cast of EEAAO at their first red carpet premiere and their most recent:

1. Here's Stephanie Hsu at the premiere of The Path in 2016:

Stephanie began her career in theater and comedy, appearing on Girls Code , an MTV reality comedy show, before she landed her first recurring role as Joy Armstrong in The Path .

David Livingston / Getty Images

Here's Stephanie at the 2023 SAG Awards, where she was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role:

Axelle / FilmMagic

Here they are side-by-side:

Left: David Livingston / Getty Images | Right: Axelle / FilmMagic

2. Here's Jenny Slate at the premiere of Bored to Death in 2009:

John Lamparski / WireImage

Here she is at the 2023 SAG Awards:

Axelle / FilmMagic

Here's a side-by-side look:

Left: John Lamparski / WireImage | Right: Axelle / FilmMagic

3. While Michelle Yeoh began acting in Hong Kong films in 1984, she kicked off her Hollywood career as Wai Lin in the 1997 James Bond film Tomorrow Never Dies. Here she is at the premieres in Paris:

Pool Benainous / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Here she is at the 2023 SAG Awards, where she made history as the first Asian woman to win Best Female Actor in a Leading Role :

Axelle / FilmMagic

Here's a side-by-side look:

Left: Pool Benainous / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images | Right: Axelle / FilmMagic

4. Here's James Hong in 1987 at the third annual Association of Asian Pacific American Artists' Media Awards:

This is the earliest picture I could find of him at a red carpet event.

Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Of course, James began acting in the 1950s, doing guest appearances in films, TV, or radio shows. So here's a peak of him on an episode of Peter Gun in 1959:

Official Films / Wing Kong / Via youtube.com

Here he is at the 2023 SAG Awards at 94 years old, where he hilariously roasted his castmates during their acceptance speech for best ensemble :

Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Here are both red carpet appearances side by side:

Left: Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images | Right: Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Aaand, here's a side-by-side look at his appearance in Peter Gun and at the 2023 SAG Awards (this is what a roughly 70-year career looks like, folks!):

Left: Official Films | Right: Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

5. Here's Ke Huy Quan promoting Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom in 1984:

Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

And here he is most recently, celebrating a night of wins at the 2023 SAG Awards this week, where he made history as the first Asian man to win Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for Everything Everywhere All at Once :

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Here's a side-by-side look:

Left: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images | Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

6. Here's Jamie Lee Curtis at the premiere of Rich and Famous in 1981:

Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

However, to note, Jamie Lee made her film debut in Halloween in 1978. It's not a red carpet pic, but here she is that same year:

Paul Harris / Getty Images

And here she is at the 2023 SAG Awards:

Axelle / FilmMagic

Check out a side-by-side look (and she's still rocking the red!):

Left: Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images | Right: Axelle / FilmMagic

7. Lastly, here's Harry Shum Jr. at the premiere of Step Up 2: The Streets in 2008:

Michael Tullberg / Getty Images

And here he is at the 2023 SAG Awards:

Amy Sussman / WireImage

And here's the side-by-side look:

Left: Michael Tullberg / Getty Images | Right: Amy Sussman / WireImage

Here's to hoping we all age as well as they have! Hopefully, we'll catch them winning at the Oscars next!

