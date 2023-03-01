Change location
BuzzFeed
It's Been Literal Decades Since The Cast Of "Everything Everywhere" Began Acting, So Here's What They Looked Like At Their First Red Carpets Vs. Now
By Victoria Vouloumanos,5 days ago
This year, Everything Everywhere All at Once won big at the SAG Awards, and a lot of the cast's acceptance speeches acknowledged how much the awards meant, especially given the few opportunities out there for Asian actors in Hollywood.
Despite the lack of opportunities, many of the cast members — from James Hong to Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan — have been acting for decades. So, to celebrate their wins and their careers, which have made history and opened doors for many to follow, here's the cast of EEAAO at their first red carpet premiere and their most recent:
1. Here's Stephanie Hsu at the premiere of The Path in 2016:
Here's Stephanie at the 2023 SAG Awards, where she was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role:
Here they are side-by-side:
2. Here's Jenny Slate at the premiere of Bored to Death in 2009:
Here she is at the 2023 SAG Awards:
Here's a side-by-side look:
3. While Michelle Yeoh began acting in Hong Kong films in 1984, she kicked off her Hollywood career as Wai Lin in the 1997 James Bond film Tomorrow Never Dies. Here she is at the premieres in Paris:
Here she is at the 2023 SAG Awards, where she made history as the first Asian woman to win Best Female Actor in a Leading Role :
Here's a side-by-side look:
4. Here's James Hong in 1987 at the third annual Association of Asian Pacific American Artists' Media Awards:
Of course, James began acting in the 1950s, doing guest appearances in films, TV, or radio shows. So here's a peak of him on an episode of Peter Gun in 1959:
Here he is at the 2023 SAG Awards at 94 years old, where he hilariously roasted his castmates during their acceptance speech for best ensemble :
Here are both red carpet appearances side by side:
Aaand, here's a side-by-side look at his appearance in Peter Gun and at the 2023 SAG Awards (this is what a roughly 70-year career looks like, folks!):
5. Here's Ke Huy Quan promoting Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom in 1984:
And here he is most recently, celebrating a night of wins at the 2023 SAG Awards this week, where he made history as the first Asian man to win Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for Everything Everywhere All at Once :
Here's a side-by-side look:
6. Here's Jamie Lee Curtis at the premiere of Rich and Famous in 1981:
However, to note, Jamie Lee made her film debut in Halloween in 1978. It's not a red carpet pic, but here she is that same year:
And here she is at the 2023 SAG Awards:
Check out a side-by-side look (and she's still rocking the red!):
7. Lastly, here's Harry Shum Jr. at the premiere of Step Up 2: The Streets in 2008:
And here he is at the 2023 SAG Awards:
And here's the side-by-side look:
Here's to hoping we all age as well as they have! Hopefully, we'll catch them winning at the Oscars next!
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0