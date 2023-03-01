22 Awesome Movies Ruined By Their Awful Endings

Cast: Barbara Hershey, Ron Silver, George Coe, and Alex Rocco Director: Sidney J. Furie Runtime: 125 Minutes Rating: R Rotten Tomatoes

An unforgettable adaptation of the Frank De Felitta novel about a woman defending herself and her family from a violent and sexually abusive poltergeist, The Entity has become a cult classic for its unnerving boldness and genuinely scary haunting sequences, even becoming noted by Martin Scorsese among the scariest horror films of all time. However, it ends on a bizarre and sour note that will leave most viewers scratching their heads, as a woman returns to her haunted home only for the ghost within her house to call her a vulgar slur out of nowhere, which plays way more absurdly than intended.