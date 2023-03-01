"The Cheetah Girls" Is 20 Years Old, So Stop What You're Doing And Learn 18 Interesting Facts About This Iconic Disney Channel Original Movie

In a 2014 episode of The Real , Adrienne said The Cheetah Girls was her first audition. She didn't have a headshot at the time, and she hadn't had exposure to reading scripts prior to this try-out. During the emotional moment she was delivering in the audition, Adrienne spoke the words that were meant to direct her character's actions in the scene.

"... It was something like this: 'Girl, you have a great heart, and you are who you are because of what's in your heart – hugs her and pulls her close.' I read the directions!" Adrienne said before adding, "The directors that were in there and the producers were dying laughing."

An executive producer, Debra Martin Chase, then took Adrienne outside, explained to her that this part of the script didn't need to be spoken out loud, and let Adrienne have another opportunity to do the scene.

"It was that raw, that moment that they really saw who I was, and they were like, 'Girl, you are our Chuchi, you get the part,'" Adrienne said.