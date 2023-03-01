No. 14 UConn’s wild regular-season ride nearing its end

Hartford – Back in June, UConn gathered on campus to start preparing for the grueling grind of the regular season.

Now the Huskies have arrived at the 2022-23 home finale, hosting DePaul at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the XL Center, where they practiced on Tuesday.

They’ve endured a wild ride at times.

“It does fly by,” said coach Dan Hurley after practice. “It’s surprising that it has gotten here so quickly. We practice in the summer to get ready for the season. Right now, we’re nine months into this commitment with the group for big goals and for a big mission.

“It’s been a rollercoaster ride for us. November and December were a joy ride. January was really tough. February was a great month for us, and now we’re excited about March.”

No. 14 UConn (22-7, 11-7) has accomplished a great deal but fell short of its goal to win the Big East regular-season title. That honor went to Marquette, which clinched the title with a win over Butler on Tuesday night. Marquette’s win did allow the Huskies to clinch one of five first-round byes in next week’s league tournament. They still can finish as high as third.

Winners of six of their last seven games, they’re in a great spot entering the final two regular season games. They visit Villanova on Saturday in Philadelphia.

“The group feels good,” Hurley said. “You want to obviously keep that, but you want to get the edge back that we had earlier in the year when we had that little bit of an underdog mentality. We’ve got to stick to our identity.

“We’ve got to guard one-on-one better and do that without fouling. … And we’ve got to stop turning the ball over. Those are the things that we’re harping on right now.”

Looking past DePaul (9-20, 3-15) would be a mistake.

While the Blue Demons have lost 10 straight and dropped the first meeting 90-76 on Jan. 31 in Chicago, they are a threat. They’re one of five league teams to beat Xavier and also own a win over Villanova.

“This league is really hard,” Hurley said. “That’s why their record is what it is. But they have a lot of talented players.”

The college basketball season can take both a mental and physical toll on teams.

With the postseason right around the corner, Hurley has cut back on live action in practice to keep his team fresh.

The Huskies are fairly healthy outside of reserve Hassan Diarra who sat out Saturday’s 95-76 win at St. John’s with an abdominal strain. His status will be determined prior to Wednesday’s start.

“We shorten things up,” Hurley said of practice . “You’re looking at past years’ practice plans. Just shaving down a lot of the live (action). … It’s a long season. Obviously, there’s a lot more on players’ minds these days. Are you playing your last game potentially because you’re thinking about the NBA? Are you thinking about the portal? Are you thinking about NIL (Name Image, Likeness) evaluation? Are you thinking about the Big East tournament, the NCAA tournament?

“There’s a lot these guys have to deal with now.”

Junior Andre Jackson’s mind is on the Huskies finishing strong and not looking ahead to the Big East tournament next week and beyond.

“That’s the biggest thing right now, just focusing on this game that we’ve got against DePaul and making sure we get that win,” Jackson said. “After that, we’re headed to Villanova to go get that one. Definitely just locked in on those two before we head out to go play in the Big East tournament, which is my favorite event I’ve ever played in in my life.”

In recent games, Jackson has added some offensive punch to his all-around game, scoring a career high 15 points versus Seton Hall on Feb. 18 and then equaling that total at St. John’s.

While happy about contributing points, he knows that he can help his team in so many other ways.

“I think it’s definitely fun to do that,” Jackson said. “I think it’s always important to just know what I’m out there for and what my strengths are and stick to my strengths and not lose my identity in the process of that and just let that become another part of my game.”

g.keefe@theday.com

No. 14 UCONN vs. DEPAUL

Location: XL Center, Hartford

Tip: 7 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

Records: UConn 22-7, 11-7; DePaul 9-20, 3-15

Last game: UConn won at St. John’s, 95-86, Saturday; DePaul lost at Marquette, 90-84, Saturday

Probable starters: UConn, 6-5 sr. guard Tristen Newton (10 pts, 4.2 rebs, 4.4 assists), 6-6 jr. guard Andre Jackson (6.5 pts, 6.3 rebs, 4.1 assists), 6-5 so. guard Jordan Hawkins (16.6 pts, 4 rebs), 6-8 r-fr. forward Alex Karaban (9.4 pts, 4.3 rebs), 6-9 jr. forward Adama Sanogo (16.9 pts, 7.2 rebs)

DePaul, 6-0 jr. guard Jalen Terry (5.1 pts, 3 rebs), 6-1 grad guard Umoja Gibson (16.6 pts, 2.8 rebs), 6-6 grad forward Javan Johnson (14.3 pts, 4.6 rebs), 6-6 grad forward Eral Penn (8.8 pts, 7.2 rebs), 6-11 sr. center Nick Ongenda (9.8 pts, 8.5 rebs)

Noteworthy: With a win, UConn will match its most overall victories under Hurley, who’s in his 5th season. Huskies went 23-10 last year. … Series: UConn leads the series, 16-1, winning 15 straight including 90-76 on Jan. 31 in Chicago. Hawkins had 26 pts, Sanogo 25 and Newton 21. Huskies shot 50.9 percent and scored 42 points in the paint. Johnson led the Blue Demons with 19 pts. … Top reserve: 6-8 jr. forward Da’Sean Nelson (10.5 pts, 5.1 rebs). … Last four games, Ongenda averaged 10 pts, 8.5 rebs and six blocks. … Blue Demons reside in 10th place in BE. … DePaul’s Big East wins came vs. Xavier, Villanova and Georgetown. … In Big East play, UConn averages 75.2 pts and allows 69.4, DePaul averages 70.3 pts, allows 78.3. … Huskies first in Big East games in rebounding margin at 8.1. … Gibson ranks first in Big East in made 3-pters per game (3.2) and 3-pt FG percentage (44.6). … Hot: Jackson’s 34 points vs. St. John’s, PC and Seton Hall represent the most in a three-game span in his career. Cold: UConn allowed a season-high for points vs. St. John’s. … Top three scorers in Big East play: Hawkins (17.7) PC’s Bryce Hopkins (17.4) and DePaul’s Gibson (17.1). … UConn is 14-2 at home, needing a win to match its most in a season since 15-3 in 2013-14. … Up next: UConn visits Villanova Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in Philadelphia in the regular season finale.

– Gavin Keefe