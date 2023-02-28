Prosperity Market promotes Black small business owners, chefs and farmers in LA area

A pop-up farmers market in the Los Angeles area has been thriving as it accomplishes its goal of promoting Black small business owners and healthier food options for the local community.

Founded in 2020 during the pandemic by co-owners Kara Still and Carmen Dianne, Prosperity Market has become a staple throughout Black communities around Los Angeles.

"We were seeing black businesses close, and what is more essential than food?" said Dianne. "We thought we'll have a Black owned farmers market, and we'll travel around so that everybody can bring healthy affordable food into communities that don't have grocery stores or alternatives."

"This is a place that you can get nourished on many levels. Prosperity Market is always a vibe," Still said.

One of the farmers benefiting from Prosperity Market is Ken Sparks, who is a professional organic farmer and consultant whose "food forest" thrives 90 miles south of Los Angeles.

"Being a black farmer is very rare, and it's very important to have visibility. And Prosperity Market helps with having visibility," said Sparks.

Rhasaan Nichols, owner of The California Coffee Company, said that Prosperity Market has allowed him to get his small business off the ground, and even open a brick-and-mortar store.

"Prosperity Market really opened this world for me, and I realized it's so important for us to be able to nourish and feed our own communities," Nichols said.

Gloria Allorbi, who brings the flavors of Ghana in a jar with her traditional pepper sauce called shito, said Prosperity Market has opened up doors for her that didn't exist before.

"My connection to Ghana has always been food," said Allorbi. "Prosperity Market has created an opportunity for me. This is a space where I feel and see myself excelling."

With all the success Prosperity Market has been having, the organization will be expanding thanks to donations from other food companies.

Recently, Green Giant donated $10,000 to Prosperity Market to help in its mission. And LA Stainless Kings donated $15,000 for state-of-the-art equipment to be used in the eco-friendly Prosperity Market food truck the company is also making.