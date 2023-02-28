Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
See more from this location?
ABC7

Prosperity Market promotes Black small business owners, chefs and farmers in LA area

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gR25b_0l35AskA00

A pop-up farmers market in the Los Angeles area has been thriving as it accomplishes its goal of promoting Black small business owners and healthier food options for the local community.

Founded in 2020 during the pandemic by co-owners Kara Still and Carmen Dianne, Prosperity Market has become a staple throughout Black communities around Los Angeles.

"We were seeing black businesses close, and what is more essential than food?" said Dianne. "We thought we'll have a Black owned farmers market, and we'll travel around so that everybody can bring healthy affordable food into communities that don't have grocery stores or alternatives."

"This is a place that you can get nourished on many levels. Prosperity Market is always a vibe," Still said.

One of the farmers benefiting from Prosperity Market is Ken Sparks, who is a professional organic farmer and consultant whose "food forest" thrives 90 miles south of Los Angeles.

"Being a black farmer is very rare, and it's very important to have visibility. And Prosperity Market helps with having visibility," said Sparks.

Rhasaan Nichols, owner of The California Coffee Company, said that Prosperity Market has allowed him to get his small business off the ground, and even open a brick-and-mortar store.

"Prosperity Market really opened this world for me, and I realized it's so important for us to be able to nourish and feed our own communities," Nichols said.

Gloria Allorbi, who brings the flavors of Ghana in a jar with her traditional pepper sauce called shito, said Prosperity Market has opened up doors for her that didn't exist before.

"My connection to Ghana has always been food," said Allorbi. "Prosperity Market has created an opportunity for me. This is a space where I feel and see myself excelling."

With all the success Prosperity Market has been having, the organization will be expanding thanks to donations from other food companies.

Recently, Green Giant donated $10,000 to Prosperity Market to help in its mission. And LA Stainless Kings donated $15,000 for state-of-the-art equipment to be used in the eco-friendly Prosperity Market food truck the company is also making.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
8 Mouthwatering fried fish sandwiches in Los Angeles: where to get the best fish fry Friday fix!
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
I bought a $140,000 mobile home in a million-dollar LA neighborhood and love it. Here's a look inside.
Los Angeles, CA4 days ago
VA in West LA addressing issues surrounding veterans, homelessness
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Large fire at LA County social services building destroys top floor before crews put it out
Los Angeles, CA56 minutes ago
Residents in SoCal mountain community stranded as homes, roads buried in snow
Big Bear, CA1 day ago
Snowed-in residents call out elected leaders over storm response: 'They were unprepared'
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
LA City Council lays groundwork to bar city from aiding immigration enforcement
Los Angeles, CA11 hours ago
Alpine Village swap meet shuts down permanently, vendors protest closure
Torrance, CA5 days ago
Shopkeepers face uncertainty after closure of Alpine Village near Torrance
Torrance, CA3 days ago
New Compton Community Museum combines art and history to remove stigma and showcase culture
Compton, CA1 day ago
Los Angeles Has an Illegal Casino Problem
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Honda adds fuel cell electric infrastructure to its Torrance campus
Torrance, CA1 day ago
In March 1938, the Catastrophic LA River Flood Devastated LA. Here's How It Changed the City's Landscape
Los Angeles, CA4 days ago
Puppy gets crazy happy after seeing rain for first time during recent LA storm
Redondo Beach, CA1 hour ago
'Every second counts:' LAFD chief aims to tackle increased response times, staffing shortages
Los Angeles, CA12 hours ago
Los Angeles councilmembers to announce new sanctuary city legislation this week
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Newport Beach Home on the Brink After Cliff Collapse
Newport Beach, CA3 days ago
City Council weighing whether to accept donation of robot dog for LAPD
Los Angeles, CA18 hours ago
Landslide in Newport Beach swallows backyard; prompts evacuations
Newport Beach, CA1 day ago
Man tried to open exit door on LA-Boston flight, stabbed flight attendant, officials say
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
What we know about the high-speed rail from metro Los Angeles to Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV5 days ago
Monique Muñoz, innocent victim killed in Lamborghini crash, honored with memorial sign in West LA
Los Angeles, CA14 hours ago
Winter's tale: Couple braves blizzard conditions to reach hospital for daughter's birth
Fontana, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy