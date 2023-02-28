‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Air?

“The Mandalorian” Season 3 is here, over two years since Season 2 wrapped up, and if you’re clamoring to watch the adventures of Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu (aka Baby Yoda) continue, this is the way.

We’ve assembled this handy guide to the Season 3 release schedule and what time new episodes of the Star Wars series air.

When Did “The Mandalorian” Season 3 Premiere?

Season 3 of “The Mandalorian” premiered on March 1, 2023.

What Times Does “The Mandalorian” Come Out on Disney+?

New episodes of “The Mandalorian” launch at 12:00am PT/3:00am ET every Wednesday.

Are New Episodes Released Weekly or All at Once?

One new episode of “The Mandalorian” will be released each week.

Here’s the full Season 3 release schedule:

Episode 1, Wednesday, March 1 (“Chapter 17”)

Episode 2, Wednesday, March 8 (“Chapter 18”)

Episode 3, Wednesday, March 15 (“Chapter 19”)

Episode 4, Wednesday, March 22 (“Chapter 20”)

Episode 5, Wednesday, March 29 (“Chapter 21”)

Episode 6, Wednesday, April 5 (“Chapter 22”)

Episode 7, Wednesday, April 12 (“Chapter 23”)

Episode 8, Wednesday, April 19 (“Chapter 24”)

Who Is in the Season 3 Cast?

Pedro Pascal returns as the Mandalorian (Din Djarin), Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan

Kryze, Carl Weathers as Greef Karga, Amy Sedaris as Peli Motto, Emily Swallow as The Armorer

and Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon.

The directors of the eight-episode Season 3 include Rick Famuyiwa (Episodes 1, 7, 8); Rachel Morrison (Episode 2); Lee Isaac Chung (Episode 3); Carl Weathers (Episode 4); Peter Ramsey (Episode 5); and Bryce Dallas Howard (Episode 6).

Jon Favreau is the showrunner/head writer and serves as an executive producer along with Dave

Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson and Rick Famuyiwa. Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck are

co-executive producers.

What Is “The Mandalorian” Season 3 About?

We don’t know yet, but we do know that significant story points were covered in “The Book of Boba Fett,” the spinoff series that aired in 2021. The final episodes of that show found The Mandalorian and Grogu reuniting, after Grogu left Din Djarin at the end of Season 2 to train with Luke Skywalker. So when Season 3 begins, Mano and Grogu are back together, and Baby Yoda is stronger than ever.

Where Can I Watch Seasons 1 and 2 of “The Mandalorian”?

Complete previous seasons of “The Mandalorian” are streaming on Disney+.

Is Season 3 the Last Season of “The Mandalorian”

Nope. Showrunner/head writer Jon Favreau said that Season 4 of “The Mandalorian” has already been written before Season 3 even aired. There is no release date set for Season 4 yet.

Watch “The Mandalorian” Season 3 Trailer