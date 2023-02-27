Baby Granger will never meet his big sister Gwen. But he owes her his life.

On the September day their little girl would have turned 2, Stephanie and Nick Stancombe walked to raise money for those impacted by a rare genetic disease. Little Gwen, who had died of that disease 10 months earlier, was with them in spirit.

The Stancombes did not mention to anyone that Gwen’s little brother was also there that day – albeit in utero, as Stephanie was 20 weeks pregnant. Only after the walk, after Gwen had her moment in the spotlight, did they share their good news with others.

The past two years had been a rollercoaster for the young Carmel couple. The birth of a child. The baby’s diagnosis with a rare terminal mitochondrial disease. Her tragic death. And then another pregnancy.

Gwen may no longer be physically a part of their family, but, the Stancombes say, she will always be with them and her baby brother Granger, one of the first babies born in 2023 in Indianapolis.

“She will be at the epicenter of our family forever,” Stephanie Stancombe said. “It’s so incredible; everything we went through to get him here was so worth it.”

Just a decade ago the Stancombes’ story might have had a different ending. Advances in genetic testing in recent years, however, helped make their dream of becoming parents a reality.

The power of genetic testing

During her first pregnancy, Stancombe embraced prenatal testing, eager to learn her baby’s gender. Doctors performed a panel of prenatal tests that look for common abnormalities such as Down syndrome.

“If she did have something, we wanted to be prepared for that,” Stancombe said. “We have all of this access to testing these days, why not use it.”

On September 10, 2020, Gwendolyn Rae arrived in this world, perfectly healthy. She was an easy baby, Stancombe recalled, and appeared to be developing normally.

By Gwen’s fourth month, though, the Stancombes noticed she didn’t reach for objects. At six months she stopped rolling over. The next month the family enrolled in “First Steps,” an intervention program for infants with developmental delays.

Neurologists ordered tests, none of which provided answers. At a friend’s suggestion, Stancombe asked for a repeat swallow study because Gwen had trouble with her bottle. When the second test found that Gwen had a delayed swallow, contradicting the first test done a month earlier, Stancombe’s unease grew.

“To me, it was the first sign that this was bad because she was not like that at first,” she said.

The Stancombes made an appointment with a geneticist and accidently got on the schedule at a cardiac genetics clinic. Meanwhile, Stancombe’s fears grew. Gwen could no longer hold her neck up. Feeding sessions lasted hours as Gwen struggled to swallow.

In early August 2021 the Stancombes went for their appointment. Typically this clinic only saw children with heart problems but when the doctor and genetic counselor saw how concerned the parents were, they made an exception.

Gwen appeared reasonably healthy but Dr. Gabrielle Geddes, a pediatric medical geneticist with Riley Hospital for Children, wondered if she had a neuromuscular disorder.

“I had sort of a gut feeling about Gwen that made me do some more testing or follow-up that I don’t typically do,” she said.

Geddes and Kelly Schmit, a genetic counselor at Riley Hospital for Children, decided to order extensive genetic testing from a Maryland lab.

Genetic testing would not necessarily provide a clear answer, Schmit warned. In the hope it would, however, she ordered whole exome plus mitochondrial genome sequencing, which entails looking at 22,000 genes to see if anything has gone awry. While genetic testing has advanced in leaps and bounds over the past decade, scientists also only understand what about a third of these genes do.

“They’re looking for spelling changes in the gene or missing or extra pieces, that would mean that’s a harmful change in the gene so the body is not able to read the instruction manual,” Schmit said.

Then, the only thing to do was wait. Outpatient genetic testing takes eight to 12 weeks to return results and provides answers in only about 30% of cases, experts say.

One in two billion odds

Meanwhile, Gwen continued to struggle with swallowing. A few weeks after seeing Geddes and Schmit, she had a feeding tube placed from her nose to her stomach. One week later, she had lost weight, a concerning development.

Then came a sleep study at Riley Hospital for Children. During the procedure Gwen’s oxygen level plummeted as fluid filled her lungs. She was put on a ventilator and rushed to pediatric intensive care.

When Geddes heard Gwen was in the PICU, she reordered the test on an urgent basis. Because these tests are so expensive, insurance balks at paying for rapid outpatient tests. Now, said Geddes, it was crucial to pinpoint what lay behind Gwen’s symptoms.

Again, the geneticists sent samples from Nick, Stephanie and Gwen – this time blood – to the Maryland lab.

Comparing a child with parents can provide critical information, especially since so much remains unknown about the human genome, Schmit said. If the lab sees an anomaly in the child’s genes that also appears in the parents but the parents do not display any symptoms, that suggests that mutation is not to blame for the child’s condition.

“Every single person is so unique we get a lot of uncertain results,” Schmit said. “Testing parents can tell us that maybe this is harmless. It helps us understand the genetic changes better.”

Schmit was coming out of a doctor’s appointment when her cell phone rang. The lab had an answer.

Both Nick and Stephanie had an extremely rare autosomal recessive gene. Gwen had inherited one gene from each parent, leading to a condition known as cytochrome c oxidase deficiency. Her body did not manufacture a key enzyme in the process the body uses to make ATP, a molecule that provides cells with the energy to function.

The odds that both parents would have this gene were on the lines of one in two billion, Stephanie said.

“I knew it was frankly the worst-case scenario,” said Schmit, who had never before had a patient diagnosed with this condition.

While mitochondrial diseases such as the one with which Gwen was diagnosed progress along different time lines, the experts knew her prognosis was not hopeful.

They could offer no cure or treatment. They could only tell the Stancombes that Gwen would never recover.

"It really helped us with Gwen understand what her future might hold and what the best choices were for her going forward,” Geddes said. “If genetic testing hadn’t given us a best answer, it would have been less clear.”

In early October the Stancombes hoped to bring Gwen home with hospice care. The day before they planned to leave the hospital, Oct. 5, their baby passed away.

'Do genetic testing or roll the dice'

The Stancombes’ story highlights how a diagnosis can provide some solace even if it brings the worst prognosis, Schmit said.

Another family Schmit worked with had a child with a severe autosomal mitochondrial deficiency, the cause of which testing could not pinpoint. That child died, as did the family’s next child. Only when the third child displayed the same symptoms had technology evolved to the point where testing revealed the issue. By then, the couple lost all three children before the age of 16 months.

The Stancombes, at least, knew what had caused Gwen’s condition, so they could use advanced technology to have a healthy baby in the future.

Since Nick and Stephanie each had one copy of the gene with the mutation, they would have a 50% chance of conceiving a child with one copy of the gene (one from either parent and then a normal gene from the other parent), a 25% chance of conceiving a child with two normal genes and a 25% chance of conceiving a child with the disease.

“You can do genetic testing or can roll the dice,” Stephanie thought.

The Stancombes had no interest in rolling the dice. In January, about four months after Gwen’s death, they started the process of preimplantation genetic diagnosis.

Nine Stancombe embryos underwent the lengthy testing process to see which had the recessive gene that had caused Gwen’s condition. Out of the nine, seven were carriers, one had two copies of the gene, and one was completely unaffected.

Next step would be implanting the one unaffected embryo.

But then, Stancombe discovered she was pregnant. Naturally.

“We were scared out of our minds,” she said. “We didn’t know what to think about all of this but knew that our little girl Gwendolyn might have played a hand in this.”

Because the Stancombes knew what had caused Gwen’s condition, prenatal testing could determine if the embryo carried the problematic gene. But at only five weeks pregnant, Stephanie would have to wait six weeks for testing and another week for results.

Not sure she wanted to endure the uncertainty, Stephanie considered terminating the pregnancy. Talk was swirling about the U.S. Supreme Court overturning the Roe decision on abortion. But the Stancombes decided to go ahead with the pregnancy.

One morning Stephanie saw a female cardinal fly by her window, a bird whose presence is often equated with a visit from heaven. “Hi, Gwen,” she thought.

Just then, her phone rang: the genetic results.

Nick was out of town. She called him bawling. He couldn’t tell if it was good or bad news. It was good news. The best news.

Not only would their next child not have the disease, he would not be a carrier for it.

Helping others access genetic testing

On Jan. 1 at 12:25 a.m., Granger Ray Stancombe entered this world at Community Hospital North, one of the first babies of the year. Granger was born in a room exactly one floor below where his big sister had arrived almost two and a half years earlier. Stephanie likes to think Gwen was looking down with approval.

Grateful for the peace of mind that genetic testing afforded their family, Nick and Stephanie remain committed to raising money for the United Mitochondrial Disease Foundation, to help others families like their own have access to the genetic testing they need. Last year the couple helped raise more than $50,000 for the organization, Nick said.

Granger will grow up knowing all about his big sister, his parents say.

“She’s done so much for her baby brother,” Nick said.

Said Stephanie: “This just expresses the miracle of Granger.”

Contact IndyStar reporter Shari Rudavsky at shari.rudavsky@indystar.com.