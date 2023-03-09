The latest on 345 homes proposed at Hall-Gwinnett County line

PulteGroup Inc. is proposing 345 homes in Braselton, including 283 as an expansion of Del Webb at Chateau Elan retirement community. - photo by Jeff Gill

Update: A proposal for 345 homes in Braselton on the Hall-Gwinnett County line has been scheduled for public hearings.

PulteGroup Inc.’s requests are set to be heard at the Braselton Planning Commission meeting set for 6 p.m. March 27 and the Braselton Town Council at 4:30 p.m. April 6. The meetings will take place in the Braselton Police and Municipal Court Building, 5040 State Route 53.

Previous story: A developer is proposing 345 homes in Braselton on the Hall-Gwinnett County line.

PulteGroup Inc. wants to build 283 homes as an expansion of Del Webb at Chateau Elan, a 784-home retirement community at 5575 Napa Ridge Road and 62 homes in a separate John Wieland Homes development.

The massive Del Webb neighborhood, featuring a 19,000-square-foot community center with indoor and outdoor swimming pools and other amenities, is off Thompson Mill Road in South Hall and has an entrance off Spout Springs Road in Gwinnett County.

The 147-acre Del Webb expansion and the 63-acre John Weiland development would take place off Duncan Creek Road, which is off Spout Springs, less than a mile from the Hall County line.

The proposals were set to go before the Braselton Planning Commission on Monday, Feb. 27, but they were delayed until the March meeting, said Kevin D. Keller, Braselton’s planning and development director.

The Del Webb community, marketed to people 55 and older, has been in development for a few years, with grading starting in 2017 on 385 acres.

Pablo Rivas, vice president of sales for PulteGroup’s Georgia Division, said in a 2019 interview that Del Webb at Chateau Elan was drawing potential buyers from north metro Atlanta.

Commercial and residential development in the area has been brisk in recent years, including the development of Harrison at Braselton apartments off Spout Springs at the Hall-Gwinnett line.