Apple Watch Series 8 Returns to Its Lowest Price at Amazon
By Jacob Krol,
12 days ago
The Apple Watch line is more packed than ever before, but in the sweet spot is feature-filled Apple Watch Series 8. It’s our pick for the best model overall thanks to a modern design with a bevy of features including a number of health-focused ones.
What makes the Apple Watch Series 8 an excellent smartwatch? Well, while it's not a complete redesign, it continues with a working modern design and adds in some new functionality.
You get either a 41-millimeter or 45-millimeter Always-On Retina display, which actually slopes down the edges of the Series 8. It also features a new compass application that allows you to track your route, mark waypoints, and even backtrack. It's a lot more functional even while taking a hike on a sunny day, thanks to a brighter display.
It's running watchOS 9 which brings new watch faces, a few application redesigns, and new workout metrics. All of this ran swimmingly in our testing, though it wasn't a giant leap in performance over the Series 7 .
In terms of health tracking, the Series 8 can track heart-rate and blood oxygen, take an ECG, detect if you've fallen, and boasts a new skin temperature sensor. In the Workout app, you can track pretty much any activity you might want too--from dance to an hike with a HIIT, boxing, or a run in between.
Apple is still promising all-day battery life with the Series 8, and for us that comes to about a full day. It comes with a fast charger in the box as well and we'd recommend pairing that with a USB-C wall plug from Anker .
Whether you've been waiting for the right time to get an Apple Watch or are looking to upgrade, this is an excellent time. The Series 8 is an ideal choice for those who want all the health features along with a display that is always-on. $70 off brings this back down to the lowest price we’ve tracked for either size as well..
