Open in App
Philadelphia, PA
See more from this location?
6abc Action News

Philadelphia state Rep. Joanna McClinton voted Pa. speaker; first woman to win post

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MHBiw_0l2hjxmy00

Philadelphia state Rep. Joanna McClinton on Tuesday became the first woman to serve as speaker of the Pennsylvania House, ascending to the chamber's top position on the strength of a fresh one-vote Democratic majority.

"It feels absolutely amazing, humbling and almost surreal," McClinton told Action News. "I always thought lawyering day-to-day is the way to change lives. And it wasn't until I got the opportunity to work in the Capitol ... that I understood that every vote that's taken here under this dome, it also positively can impact people's lives."

The leadership reshuffling came nearly two months after Rep. Mark Rozzi, a Berks County Democrat, became the surprise choice for speaker. Democrats flipped a net of 12 seats in November to retake majority control after more than a decade, but their margin did not become effective until their candidates won three special elections earlier this month.

Rozzi had been serving as speaker since his surprise election on Jan. 3, and said Tuesday he was willingly stepping aside but would remain a House member.

He called McClinton "one of the most intelligent and compassionate women I have met in politics."

Making History: Interview with Pa. House Speaker McClinton

In nominating her, Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, D-Philadelphia, noted McClinton is also the second African American to serve as speaker, after the late Speaker Leroy Irvis. The vote was 102-99, reflecting two absences.

"It's very important for the door to stay open. While women have served in the body for over 100 years, we've never had this privilege and we have to ask ourselves why is that?" said McClinton.

John Kennedy, a professor in the Department of Political Science at West Chester University, says this is important symbolically and politically.

"We're actually living through an important part in Pennsylvania history, if not American history," said Kennedy.

McClinton, 40, a state lawmaker since 2015, grew up in southwest Philadelphia, where she still lives, and attended La Salle University and Villanova Law School. She has worked as a public defender and a state Senate attorney.

She has been the Democratic floor leader since 2020, and was also the first woman to hold that position.

Republicans nominated Rep. Carl Metzgar of Somerset County.

Rozzi's top legislative priority, a two-year window for victims to file otherwise outdated lawsuits with claims of child sexual abuse, passed the House last week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tzPLm_0l2hjxmy00

Pennsylvania House Majority Leader Joanna McClinton, D-Philadelphia, speaks on the Pennsylvania House floor, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023 at the Pennsylvania Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa.

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Philadelphia, PA newsLocal Philadelphia, PA
President Biden to present federal budget plan during trip to Philadelphia this week
Philadelphia, PA6 hours ago
Philadelphia students temporarily relocated to Strawberry Mansion High School due to asbestos
Philadelphia, PA20 hours ago
Thousands attend day one of the Philadelphia Flower Show at the Pennsylvania Convention Center
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Norfolk Southern to pay millions for derailment, Gov. Josh Shapiro says
East Palestine, OH1 hour ago
Hatboro, Pennsylvania woman facing charges after racist rant at pizzeria
Hatboro, PA1 day ago
Suspect in killing of Temple officer due in court this week for preliminary hearing
Philadelphia, PA19 hours ago
3-foot caiman removed from FDR Park in Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA13 hours ago
Former Philadelphia Councilman Bobby Henon sentenced to 3.5 years in prison for corruption case
Philadelphia, PA4 days ago
Pa. teenager puts heart into raising funds to fight cancer
Malvern, PA1 day ago
Man missing since 2021 was murdered, co-worker arrested: Bucks County DA
Royersford, PA2 days ago
Police identify 5 people killed during violent weekend in Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA8 hours ago
Hoarding conditions complicate firefighting efforts in Philadelphia's Parkside section
Philadelphia, PA6 hours ago
Feds: Pa. man admits packing explosives in checked suitcase at Lehigh Valley International Airport
Lansford, PA3 days ago
West Chester-based QVC eliminating roughly 400 jobs
West Chester, PA3 days ago
Saturday night violence in Philadelphia leaves several dead, including 14-year-old
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Woman Shot Dead at Jersey Shore
Somers Point, NJ1 day ago
10-year-old girl receives social media shout-out from 'Abbott Elementary' star Sheryl Lee Ralph
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Driver injured after SUV hits tree in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park
Philadelphia, PA6 hours ago
The 4th most miserable city in the U.S. is right here in NJ
Passaic, NJ6 days ago
Crime Fighters: Who killed Shakir Taylor?
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Norristown man sentenced to life in prison for killing Collegeville woman in 1980
Norristown, PA4 days ago
Philadelphia Has a Unique Claim to ‘Rowhouse’, but Debate Rages Over Whether It’s 2 Words or 1
Philadelphia, PA5 days ago
NJ woman sentenced to 12 to 24 years for Schuylkill Expressway crash that killed Pa. firefighter
Little Egg Harbor Township, NJ4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy