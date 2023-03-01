Philadelphia state Rep. Joanna McClinton voted Pa. speaker; first woman to win post

Philadelphia state Rep. Joanna McClinton on Tuesday became the first woman to serve as speaker of the Pennsylvania House, ascending to the chamber's top position on the strength of a fresh one-vote Democratic majority.

"It feels absolutely amazing, humbling and almost surreal," McClinton told Action News. "I always thought lawyering day-to-day is the way to change lives. And it wasn't until I got the opportunity to work in the Capitol ... that I understood that every vote that's taken here under this dome, it also positively can impact people's lives."

The leadership reshuffling came nearly two months after Rep. Mark Rozzi, a Berks County Democrat, became the surprise choice for speaker. Democrats flipped a net of 12 seats in November to retake majority control after more than a decade, but their margin did not become effective until their candidates won three special elections earlier this month.

Rozzi had been serving as speaker since his surprise election on Jan. 3, and said Tuesday he was willingly stepping aside but would remain a House member.

He called McClinton "one of the most intelligent and compassionate women I have met in politics."

Making History: Interview with Pa. House Speaker McClinton

In nominating her, Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, D-Philadelphia, noted McClinton is also the second African American to serve as speaker, after the late Speaker Leroy Irvis. The vote was 102-99, reflecting two absences.

"It's very important for the door to stay open. While women have served in the body for over 100 years, we've never had this privilege and we have to ask ourselves why is that?" said McClinton.

John Kennedy, a professor in the Department of Political Science at West Chester University, says this is important symbolically and politically.

"We're actually living through an important part in Pennsylvania history, if not American history," said Kennedy.

McClinton, 40, a state lawmaker since 2015, grew up in southwest Philadelphia, where she still lives, and attended La Salle University and Villanova Law School. She has worked as a public defender and a state Senate attorney.

She has been the Democratic floor leader since 2020, and was also the first woman to hold that position.

Republicans nominated Rep. Carl Metzgar of Somerset County.

Rozzi's top legislative priority, a two-year window for victims to file otherwise outdated lawsuits with claims of child sexual abuse, passed the House last week.

Pennsylvania House Majority Leader Joanna McClinton, D-Philadelphia, speaks on the Pennsylvania House floor, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023 at the Pennsylvania Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa.

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)