Sporting News

NFL salary cap cuts 2023: Team-by-team tracker of players released into NFL free agency

By Joe Rivera,

3 days ago

NFL spring cleaning has commenced.

Unfortunately for players in the NFL, contracts oftentimes play heavily into whether or not they'll be employed entering the following season. Guaranteed money is funny money, void years take center stage and players who were once thought to be roster locks hit free agency a bit early.

Already, notable cuts have been made. The Browns parted ways with veteran safety John Johnson III, the Giants are planning to cut the cord on the Kenny Golladay experience and the Falcons have moved on from Marcus Mariota.

Also of note early on is Carson Wentz's early free agency . The Commanders made the first noteworthy cut in late February, moving on from the quarterback less than a year after acquiring him. Wentz joins a free agent quarterback class that features Baker Mayfield, Derek Carr, Jimmy Garoppolo, Jacoby Brissett and others.

Still, there will be plenty more names to hit the market over the coming weeks, making for an interesting market of players this upcoming free agency period.

Here's a team-by-team look at the latest releases ahead of the beginning of free agency on March 15:

NFL salary cap cuts tracker 2023

Arizona Cardinals

  • S Chris Banjo

Atlanta Falcons

  • QB Marcus Mariota

Baltimore Ravens

Buffalo Bills

Carolina Panthers

Chicago Bears

  • DE Al-Quadin Muhammad

Cincinnati Bengals

Cleveland Browns

  • S John Johnson III

Dallas Cowboys

Denver Broncos

Detroit Lions

  • DL Michael Brockers

Green Bay Packers

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

Jacksonville Jaguars

Kansas City Chiefs

Las Vegas Raiders

Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Rams

Miami Dolphins

Minnesota Vikings

New England Patriots

New Orleans Saints

New York Giants

  • WR Kenny Golladay

New York Jets

Philadelphia Eagles

Pittsburgh Steelers

San Francisco 49ers

Seattle Seahawks

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

  • RB Leonard Fournette
  • TE Cameron Brate

Tennessee Titans

  • C Justin Britt
  • K Randy Bullock
  • LB Zach Cunningham
  • T Taylor Lewan
  • WR Robert Woods

Washington Commander

  • S Bobby McCain
  • QB Carson Wentz
Comments / 0

Community Policy