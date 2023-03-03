NHL trade tracker: From Patrick Kane, Timo Meier & Jakob Chychrun, full list of deals completed before deadline

The NHL trade deadline has passed.

While deadline day was quieter than normal with very few trades happening on Friday, the month leading up to the 2023 deadline was one of the busiest we've seen in recent years.

Deadline season is always crazy, but this year has seen a plethora of big names get moved well in advance of March 3, the last day for trades. Patrick Kane, Bo Horvat, Ryan O'Reilly, Vladimir Tarasenko, Dmitry Orlov, Jakob Chychrun and Timo Meier are all wearing new sweaters now.

The Sporting News is tracking all of the completed trades ahead of Friday's deadline.

NHL trades completed before 2023 deadline

— March 3: The Ducks got a deal done right before the deadline. The team sent defenseman John Klingberg to the Wild for defenseman Andrej Sustr, forward Nikita Nesterenko and a 2025 4th-round pick. The Ducks are retianing 50% of Klingberg's salary.

— March 3: The Flames and Coyotes made a deal involving both Ritchie brothers. Arizona sent Calgary defenseman Troy Stetcher and forward Nick Ritchie for defenseman Connor Mackey and forward Brett Ritchie.

— March 3: The Kings traded forward Austin Wagner to the Blackhawks for future considerations.

— March 3: The Sabres sent forward Rasmus Asplund to the Predators for a 2025 7th-round pick.

— March 3: The Flyers traded forward Patrick Brown to the Senators for a 2023 6th-round pick.

— March 3: The Flames made their first move at the deadline. The team traded forward Radim Zohorna to the Maple Leafs for forward Dryden Hunt.

— March 3: The Stars and Sharks have worked out a deal, as San Jose acquired forward Jacob Peterson in exchange for forward Scott Reedy.

— March 3: The Wild sent the Red Wings a 2023 4th-round pick for forward Oskar Sundqvist.

— March 3: The Sabres sent defenseman Chase Priskie to the Ducks for defenseman Austin Strand.

— March 3: The Wild ended up dealing Jordan Greenway at the deadline. The Sabres acquired the big winger for a 2023 2nd-round pick and a 2024 5th-rounder.

— March 3: Nick Bonino is going back to Pittsburgh. The Penguins acquired the forward in a three-way deal with the Sharks and Canadiens. The Sharks received a 2023 7th-round pick, a 2024 5th-round pick and defenseman Arvid Henrikson while the Canadiens got defenseman Tony Sund and a 2024 5th-round pick for retaining 50% of Bonino's salary.

— March 3: The Penguins have traded for defenseman Dmitry Kulikov from the Ducks. Anaheim received forward Brock McGinn and a 3rd-round pick for retaining part of Kulikov's salary.

— March 3: The Kings acquired forward Nate Schnarr from the Canadiens in exchange for defenseman Frederic Allard.

— March 3: Vladislav Namestnikov is getting flipped to the Jets after the Sharks acquired him in a trade with the Lightning for Michael Eyssimont. The Sharks get a 2025 4th-round pick in the deal.

— March 3: The Flyers and Kings swapped fourth-liners, as the Flyers acquired Brendan Lemieux and a 2024 5th-round pick for Zach MacEwen.

— March 3: The Devils added forward Curtis Lazar from the Canucks for a 2024 4th-round pick.

— March 3: The Blues have traded for Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana, who missed time this year while in the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program. In return, the Red Wings received forward Dylan McLaughlin and a 2025 7th-round pick.

— March 2: The Ducks traded forward Max Golod to the Blackhawks for forward Dylan Sikura.

— March 2: The Stars have traded for Blackhawks forward Max Domi and goaltender Dylan Wells. In return, the Blackhawks received goalie Anton Khudobin and a 2023 2nd-round pick.

— March 2: The Oilers acquired forward Nick Bjugstad and defenseman Cam Dineen from the Coyotes for defenseman Michael Kesselring and a 2023 3rd-round pick. The Coyotes are retaining 50% of Bjugstad's salary.

— March 2: The Sabres send forward Anders Bjork to the Blackhawks for future considerations.

— March 2: Just a day after acquiring Jonathan Quick from the Kings, the Blue Jackets traded the goaltender to the Golden Knights . In return, the Blue Jackets received goalie Michael Hutchinson and a 2025 7th-round pick. Columbus is also retaining 50% of Quick's salary.

— March 2: The Coyotes are taking on another large contract. The Blue Jackets traded forward Jakub Voracek and a 2023 6th-round pick to the Coyotes for goaltender Jon Gillies.

— March 2: The Bruins made another move to add to their lineup. Boston traded a 2024 conditional 1st-round pick and a 2025 4th-round pick for forward Tyler Bertuzzi.

— March 1: The Penguins traded for Predators forward Mikael Granlund, which cost a 2023 2nd-round pick.

— March 1: The Sharks and Lightning made a one-for-one deal. Forward Michael Eyssimont went from San Jose to Tampa for forward Vladislav Namestnikov.

— March 1: The Penguins traded forward Teddy Blueger to the Golden Knights for defenseman Peter DiLiberatore and a 2024 3rd-round pick.

— March 1: The Sabres picked up Los Angeles' third-round pick in this year's upcoming draft, sending rising goalie prospect Erik Portillo in the opposite direction.

— March 1: One of the major names in the trade market finally earns his move. The Coyotes dealt star defenseman Jakob Chychrun to the Senators for a trio of picks, including a conditional 1st-round pick.

— March 1: One of the more surprising deals came between Detroit and Vancouver. The Red Wings traded defenseman Filip Hronek and a 2023 4th-round pick to the Canucks for a conditional 2023 1st-round pick and a 2023 2nd-round pick.

— March 1: The Hurricanes added a puck-moving defenseman to its blue line. The team sent a 2026 third-round pick to the Coyotes for Shayne Gostibehere.

— March 1: The Avalanche have added to its bottom-six. The defending Stanley Cup champions traded for forward Lars Eller from the Capitals for a 2025 2nd-round pick.

— March 1: In a stunning move, the Kings traded longtime goaltender Jonathan Quick , a 2023 conditional 1st-round pick and a 2024 3rd-round pick to the Blue Jackets for defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov and goalie Joonas Korpisalo.

— Feb. 28: The Wild traded for Blue Jackets winger Gustav Nyquist. Going back the other way is a 2023 5th-round pick. Nyquist is out the rest of the regular season, but could return for a playoff stint.

— Feb. 28: The Predators acquired forward Austin Rueschhoff from the Rangers for future considerations.

— Feb. 28: The Oilers made their big move, as the team traded for Predators defenseman Mattias Ekholm . The Predators received defenseman Tyson Barrie, forward prospect Reid Schaefer, a 2023 1st-round pick and a 2024 4th-round pick. The Oilers also got a 2023 6th-round pick with Ekholm.

— Feb. 28: Toronto was not done. The Maple Leafs also traded forward Pierre Engvall to the Islanders for a 3rd-round pick in 2024.

— Feb. 28: In addition to the Sandin trade, the Maple Leafs made a move for defenseman Luke Schenn . The team acquired the blue liner from the Canucks for a 2023 3rd-round pick.

— Feb. 28: The Maple Leafs traded defenseman Rasmus Sandin to the Capitals for defenseman Erik Gustafsson and the Bruins' 2023 1st-round pick. Washington previously acquired Boston's pick in the Orlov trade.

— Feb. 28: Patrick Kane is headed from the Blackhawks to the Rangers, in addition to forward Cooper Zech. The cost is a conditional 2023 2nd-round pick, a 2023 4th-round pick, defenseman Andy Welinski. The Coyotes are acting as a third-party broker to take on part of Kane's hit, and get a 2025 3rd-round pick from the Rangers in exchange for defenseman Vili Saarijarvi.

In total, the Blackhawks retain 50% of Kane's salary, the Coyotes take on 25% and the Rangers have the other 25%.

— Feb. 28: Marcus Johansson is getting moved at another trade deadline. The Capitals traded the winger to the Wild for a 2024 3rd-round pick.

— Feb. 28: After requesting a trade from the team, the Ducks have sent the rights to defensive prospect Henry Thrun to the Sharks for a 2024 3rd-round pick.

— Feb. 28: The Oilers finally found a new home for Jesse Puljujarvi. The Hurricanes acquired the forward in exchange for forward Patrik Puistola.

— Feb. 27: The Canucks sent defenseman Riley Stillman to the Sabres for forward Josh Bloom.

— Feb. 27: The Maple Leafs added two more pieces before the deadline. The team acquired defenseman Jake McCabe and forward Sam Lafferty from the Blackhawks , in addition to conditional 5th-round picks in 2024 and 2025. The Blackhawks received forwards Joey Anderson and Pavel Gogolev, a conditional 2025 1st-round pick and a 2026 2nd-round pick.

— Feb. 26: The Predators traded for Flyers forward Isaac Ratcliffe for future considerations.

— Feb. 26: The Lightning made their deadline move, trading for Predators forward Tanner Jeannot. The cost was a bit jaw-dropping, as the Predators received defenseman Cal Foote, a 2025 conditional 1st-round pick, a 2024 2nd-round pick and a 3rd-, 4th- and 5th-round pick in 2023.

— Feb. 26: After much waiting, Timo Meier was moved out of San Jose. The Sharks traded Meier to the Devils for forwards Fabian Zetterlund and Andreas Johnsson, defensemen Shakir Muhkamadullin and Nikita Okhotiuk, a conditional 2023 1st-round pick, a conditional 2024 2nd-round pick and a 2024 7th-round pick.

In addition to Meier, the Devils received forward Timur Ibragimov, defensemen Scott Harrington and Santeri Hatakka, goalie Zachary Emond and a 2024 5th-round pick.

— Feb. 26: Jack Johnson returned to the Avalanche after winning the Cup with the team in 2022. The Blackhawks sent the defenseman to Colorado for defenseman Andreas Englund.

— Feb. 26: The Golden Knights traded for forward Ivan Barbashev from the Blues. In exchange, the Blues received forward prospect Zach Dean.

— Feb. 26: A one-for-one deal between the Stars and Canadiens, as Denis Gurianov was traded to the Habs for Evgenii Dadonov.

— Feb. 25: Forward Nino Neiderreiter was traded from the Predators to the Jets for a 2024 2nd-round pick.

— Feb. 25: The Rangers have moved on from forward Vitali Kravtsov, as the team traded the Russian to the Canucks for forward William Lockwood and a 2026 7th-round pick.

— Feb. 25: The Bruins acquired forward Shane Bowers from the Avalanche for goaltender Keith Kinkaid.

— Feb. 23: After slipping in the standings, the Capitals became sellers, sending defenseman Dmitry Orlov and forward Garnet Hathaway to the Bruins . In exchange, Boston sent Washington forward Craig Smith, a 2023 first-round pick, a 2024 third-round pick and a 2025 second-round pick.

The Caps also retained 50% of Orlov's cap hit while the Wild took on 25% for a 2023 5th-round pick. The Bruins also received the rights to forward Andrei Svetlakov from the Wild.

— Feb. 23: The Ducks sent forward Hunter Drew to the Blackhawks for forward Josiah Slavin, the brother of Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin.

— Feb. 22: We had the first deal of the deadline involving future considerations. The Blackhawks acquired defenseman Nikita Zaitsev, a 2023 2nd-round pick and a 2026 4th-round pick from the Senators for future considerations.

— Feb. 22: The Golden Knights traded Shea Weber's contract and a 2023 5th-round pick to the Coyotes for defenseman Dysin Mayo.

— Feb. 19: For the second consecutive trade deadline, the Rangers brought in Tyler Motte. The forward was traded from the Senators for forward Julien Gauthier and a conditional 2023 7th-round pick.

— Feb. 17: The Blues made another major move, sending forwards Ryan O'Reilly and Noel Acciari to the Maple Leafs in a three-team deal. The Blues retained 50% of O'Reilly's cap hit while they received Mikhail Abramov, Adam Gaudette, 2023 1st-round pick, 2023 3rd-round pick and a 2024 2nd-round pick.

The Wild also received a 2025 4th-round pick from the Maple Leafs for retaining 25% of O'Reilly's salary.

— Feb. 9: The Vladimir Tarasenko era in St. Louis came to a close, as the Rangers traded for the winger, along with defenseman Niko Mikkola. Going back to the Blues was forward Sammy Blais, defenseman Hunter Skinner, a conditional 2023 1st-round pick and a 2024 4th-round pick.

— Feb. 5: Kraken traded for defenseman Jaycob Megna from the Sharks for a 2023 4th-round pick.

— Jan. 30: The first major move ahead of the deadline was made between the Canucks and the Islanders. Bo Horvat was traded to New York for forwards Anthony Beauvillier, Aatu Raty and a conditional 2023 1st-round pick.

Horvat and the Islanders agreed to an eight-year, $68 million extension a week later.

— Jan. 25: The Avalanche acquired forward Matt Nieto and defenseman Ryan Merkley from the Sharks for forward Martin Kaut and defenseman Jacob MacDonald. It is Nieto's second stint with Colorado.

— Jan. 18: The Red Wings have traded for forward Jasper Weatherby from the Sharks. In return, the Sharks received forward Kyle Criscuolo.