Open in App
Irvine, CA
See more from this location?
ABC7

Irvine high school teacher arrested for allegedly hiding cameras in school bathroom

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39a2D7_0l2YNmKM00

A teacher at an Irvine high school has been arrested for allegedly hiding recording devices in a restroom on campus.

Police responded to Beckman High School, which is part of the Tustin Unified School District, on Monday after a maintenance worker found the devices hidden in the all gender restroom near the school's swimming pool.

Authorities say the devices had recorded several victims while in the restroom.

Investigators determined that the devices were placed there by a teacher, identified as 37-year-old Siu Kong Sit. The Santa Ana man was arrested at the school and booked at Orange County Jail for possession of child pornography and burglary.

Police are now trying to locate more victims based on evidence found on the devices. According to a Facebook post published by the Irvine Police Department , investigators are hoping to find anyone who used restrooms between Feb. 24 and Feb. 27.

Anybody with information is urged to call detectives at 949-724-7168.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Irvine, CA newsLocal Irvine, CA
Single-vehicle crash leaves one dead on Orange County freeway
Irvine, CA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man allegedly stabs another man at Long Beach strip mall; shot by police
Long Beach, CA9 hours ago
Six teens arrested in racially charged attack in Westminster
Westminster, CA2 days ago
Ex-LASD deputy sentenced to 100 hours of community service for Lancaster shooting hoax
Lancaster, CA2 days ago
Man arrested, accused of using counterfeit bills in Cabazon
Cabazon, CA1 day ago
Daughter charged with fatally stabbing 72-year-old mother
Lake Forest, CA2 days ago
Carjacking suspect opens fire on officers during dangerous chase through LA, OC
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Four Males Arrested for the Catalytic Converter Theft
Glendale, CA2 days ago
Former SAPD police officer has to pay $95K restitution after a fraud conviction
Santa Ana, CA3 days ago
$95,870 in restitution recovered from ex-Santa Ana police officer
Santa Ana, CA3 days ago
Woman, 2 children dead after fire rips through apartment in West Covina
West Covina, CA14 hours ago
Five shot at Los Angeles beach hours after nearby gun buy-back event
Los Angeles, CA22 hours ago
6 hospitalized after being stabbed in downtown LA melee; suspect in custody
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
O.C. woman arrested for allegedly killing her own mother
Lake Forest, CA4 days ago
Bail cut to $500,000 for sheriff's deputy charged in deadly crash
South Gate, CA3 days ago
Road Rage Incident Kicks Off Pursuit, Carjacking, and Weapon Fired Out Window in Wild Chase
Corona, CA2 days ago
FBI offering $25K reward for info on crime ring that has stolen $500K in LA County
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Two suspects from the High Desert were arrested with 78 lbs. of meth in Costa Mesa
Costa Mesa, CA3 days ago
New body camera footage shows dramatic police foot pursuit after deadly Panorama City crash
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
LAPD chief: Suspected gunman in attacks on Jewish men in Pico-Robertson was 'on the radar' of FBI
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Jury selection begins for convicted torturer accused of escaping Orange County Jail
Newport Beach, CA4 days ago
The CHP arrested two suspects who had half a million dollars worth of goods stolen in Orange County
Anaheim, CA3 days ago
2 arrested for over $460,000 in stolen merchandise in Orange County
Anaheim, CA4 days ago
Wild chase ends in Santa Fe Springs as driver, passenger run into Walmart
Santa Fe Springs, CA3 days ago
Orange County sheriff’s deputies foil attempted jail escape
Santa Ana, CA5 days ago
A suspect was arrested in Santa Ana for illegally driving a pocket bike in Tustin
Santa Ana, CA5 days ago
2 brothers found guilty of murdering groom in fight at 2019 wedding reception in Chino
Chino, CA4 days ago
An O.C. inmate tried to escape from the Central Men’s Jail today
Santa Ana, CA5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy