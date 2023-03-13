Andrew Wiggins family matters updates: Stephen Curry addresses Warriors forward's 'tough situation'

Andrew Wiggins will miss his 13th straight game for the Warriors on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old forward, who broke out last season en route to being named an All-Star starter, has not suited up for the Warriors since Feb. 13. Per the Warriors' most recent injury report, Wiggins remains out and away from the team because of a personal family matter.

After playing a starring role in Golden State's run to the 2022 NBA title — Wiggins was arguably the team's second-best player behind Stephen Curry — the former No. 1 overall pick has had an up-and-down season.

Prior to this most recent absence, Wiggins had shuffled in and out of the lineup, missing 20 of the team's first 49 games to start the season. In addition to missing 15 games in December with an adductor strain, he's also missed time for a nagging foot injury and non-COVID illness.

He's played well when available, averaging 17.1 points per game, playing lockdown defense and shooting a career-best 39.6 percent from beyond the arc. If the Warriors are going to make a serious run at defending their title, they'll surely need Wiggins.

Here are the latest updates on Wiggins' ongoing absence.

Why is Andrew Wiggins not playing for the Warriors?

Wiggins remains away from the team and out of the lineup because of an ongoing personal family matter.

The Warriors initially listed Wiggins as out for the Feb. 14 game against the Clippers, citing personal reasons. Though Steve Kerr confirmed that they expected him back for their first game after the All-Star break on Feb. 23, Wiggins missed that game.

"This is a tough situation in terms of him being away for so long but necessary. Life is bigger than basketball," Curry told reporters on March 12. "Whatever him and his family are going through, that's all that matters. Whenever he's ready to come back, I'm sure he will. That's how he's built in terms of being available.

"I know he's missing the vibe and being with us, and we miss him, too."

Neither the Warriors nor Wiggins have provided specifics about his personal family matter. They are 7-5 during this latest stretch without Wiggins.

When will Andrew Wiggins return?

Warriors general manager Bob Myers made an appearance on 95.7 The Game's "Steiny and Gru" show in early March to shed some light on when Wiggins might be back. At the time, Myers didn't expect Wiggins to miss the rest of the season.

"I don't think that's what anybody is planning for. But we'll leave that in its own place," Myers said. "That's not the expectation. I think what you're asking is — could he remain out for a long, long time? I don't think that's happening.

"I'm going to leave that alone. Hopefully when he gets back, whatever words he would like to say on it, which I don't think will be much — it's his private life — he will do."

However, Kerr's confidence in a Wiggins return doesn't seem to be as high now that he has sat out several games.

"I think that's the hope, but really, there's nothing to report on," Kerr said when asked about Wiggins' status on March 11. "We're giving him his space as we've talked about as he deals with something that's way more important than the game.

"If he's able to come back, then that would be great, and if not, then that's the case."

Warriors schedule 2022-23

The Warriors have the 19th-toughest remaining schedule in the NBA, per Tankathon . They will play nine more games in March before facing the Nuggets, Thunder, Kings and Trail Blazers in April.

Here's a look at Golden State's upcoming schedule.

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV channel March 15 at Clippers 10 p.m. ESPN March 17 at Hawks 7:30 p.m. NBA TV March 18 at Grizzlies 8 p.m. NBA TV March 20 at Rockets 8 p.m. — March 22 at Mavericks 7:30 p.m. ESPN

Andrew Wiggins stats this season

Here is how Wiggins' stats compare to last year's All-Star season. As you can see, his performance has been essentially on par with the level of play that earned him an invite to All-Star Weekend in 2022.