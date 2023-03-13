Open in App
San Francisco, CA
See more from this location?
Sporting News

Andrew Wiggins family matters updates: Stephen Curry addresses Warriors forward's 'tough situation'

By Micah Adams,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nN9DE_0l2LsSWO00

Andrew Wiggins will miss his 13th straight game for the Warriors on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old forward, who broke out last season en route to being named an All-Star starter, has not suited up for the Warriors since Feb. 13. Per the Warriors' most recent injury report, Wiggins remains out and away from the team because of a personal family matter.

After playing a starring role in Golden State's run to the 2022 NBA title — Wiggins was arguably the team's second-best player behind Stephen Curry — the former No. 1 overall pick has had an up-and-down season.

Prior to this most recent absence, Wiggins had shuffled in and out of the lineup, missing 20 of the team's first 49 games to start the season. In addition to missing 15 games in December with an adductor strain, he's also missed time for a nagging foot injury and non-COVID illness.

He's played well when available, averaging 17.1 points per game, playing lockdown defense and shooting a career-best 39.6 percent from beyond the arc. If the Warriors are going to make a serious run at defending their title, they'll surely need Wiggins.

Here are the latest updates on Wiggins' ongoing absence.

MORE: Dillon Brooks responds to Draymond Green's podcast rant

Why is Andrew Wiggins not playing for the Warriors?

Wiggins remains away from the team and out of the lineup because of an ongoing personal family matter.

The Warriors initially listed Wiggins as out for the Feb. 14 game against the Clippers, citing personal reasons. Though Steve Kerr confirmed that they expected him back for their first game after the All-Star break on Feb. 23, Wiggins missed that game.

"This is a tough situation in terms of him being away for so long but necessary. Life is bigger than basketball," Curry told reporters on March 12. "Whatever him and his family are going through, that's all that matters. Whenever he's ready to come back, I'm sure he will. That's how he's built in terms of being available.

"I know he's missing the vibe and being with us, and we miss him, too."

Neither the Warriors nor Wiggins have provided specifics about his personal family matter. They are 7-5 during this latest stretch without Wiggins.

When will Andrew Wiggins return?

Warriors general manager Bob Myers made an appearance on 95.7 The Game's "Steiny and Gru" show in early March to shed some light on when Wiggins might be back. At the time, Myers didn't expect Wiggins to miss the rest of the season.

"I don't think that's what anybody is planning for. But we'll leave that in its own place," Myers said. "That's not the expectation. I think what you're asking is — could he remain out for a long, long time? I don't think that's happening.

"I'm going to leave that alone. Hopefully when he gets back, whatever words he would like to say on it, which I don't think will be much — it's his private life — he will do."

However, Kerr's confidence in a Wiggins return doesn't seem to be as high now that he has sat out several games.

"I think that's the hope, but really, there's nothing to report on," Kerr said when asked about Wiggins' status on March 11. "We're giving him his space as we've talked about as he deals with something that's way more important than the game.

"If he's able to come back, then that would be great, and if not, then that's the case."

Warriors schedule 2022-23

The Warriors have the 19th-toughest remaining schedule in the NBA, per Tankathon . They will play nine more games in March before facing the Nuggets, Thunder, Kings and Trail Blazers in April.

Fans in the U.S. can watch the biggest games of the 2022-23 NBA season on Sling TV, which is now offering HALF OFF your first month! Stream Sling Orange for $20 in your first month to catch all regular season games on TNT, ESPN & ABC. For games on NBA TV, subscribe to Sling Orange & Sports Extra for $27.50 in your first month. Local regional blackout restrictions apply.

SIGN UP FOR SLING: English | Spanish

Here's a look at Golden State's upcoming schedule.

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV channel
March 15 at Clippers 10 p.m. ESPN
March 17 at Hawks 7:30 p.m. NBA TV
March 18 at Grizzlies 8 p.m. NBA TV
March 20 at Rockets 8 p.m.
March 22 at Mavericks 7:30 p.m. ESPN

Andrew Wiggins stats this season

Here is how Wiggins' stats compare to last year's All-Star season. As you can see, his performance has been essentially on par with the level of play that earned him an invite to All-Star Weekend in 2022.

Andrew Wiggins in last two seasons
Stats 2021-22 2022-23
PPG 17.2 17.1
RPG 4.5 5.0
APG 2.2 2.3
SPG 1.0 1.2
BPG 0.7 0.8
FG% 46.6 47.3
3PT FG% 39.3 39.6
Games missed 9 30
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local San Francisco, CA newsLocal San Francisco, CA
Dillon Brooks Shares Ruthless Message for Klay Thompson
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Steph Curry's Response When Asked About His Matchup With Dillon Brooks
Memphis, TN18 hours ago
Klay Thompson Gives Ultimate Diss to Dillon Brooks After Warriors vs Grizzlies
Memphis, TN12 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Two former Milwaukee Bucks give the Indiana Pacers a big boost in upset win
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Dillon Brooks punished by NBA over incident with cameraman
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Michael Jordan Paid $180 Million For The Hornets In 2010, Could Sell It For Over $1.77 Billion
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Here's Where Jazz's 3 First-Round Draft Picks Are Trending
Salt Lake City, UT2 days ago
Here's What Anthony Davis Said After The Lakers Lost To The Mavs
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
NCAA tournament: Gonzaga relishes rare under-the-radar role
Spokane, WA1 day ago
Look: Cheerleader Going Viral During NCAA Tournament
Logan, UT21 hours ago
Lakers Notes: Guard Free Agencies, Trading Anthony Davis, LeBron James' Comeback
Los Angeles, CA22 hours ago
Huge News Regarding Nets' Ben Simmons Reported On Friday
Brooklyn, NY2 days ago
Milwaukee Bucks Make A Roster Move On Friday
Milwaukee, WI2 days ago
Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight? Bucks vs. Raptors time, TV channel and live stream for Sunday NBA game
Milwaukee, WI21 hours ago
Look: NFL Owner's Daughter Going Viral On Vacation
Kansas City, MO21 hours ago
Utah State cheerleader has blunt reaction to viral fame
Logan, UT1 day ago
Lakers News: Checking In On Mavericks' Top 5 2023 Free Agents For LA
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Andrew Wiggins' Status For Warriors-Grizzlies Game
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Knicks' Beal Deal: Trade Proposal Swaps RJ Barrett for Wizards Star
New York City, NY2 days ago
Damian Lillard Had a Career Year. This Blazers Team Is Cooked Anyway. What Went Wrong?
Portland, OR1 day ago
Raiders Turned Down Blockbuster Trade For No. 1 Pick, per Report
Las Vegas, NV17 hours ago
Lakers Injury Report Against The Magic
Los Angeles, CA18 hours ago
“Making the playoffs in this league is hard”- Coach Mike Budenholzer emphasizes the value of making the playoffs
Milwaukee, WI2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy