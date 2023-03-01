Ukraine news – live: Bakhmut and other frontlines a ‘grinding slog’, says US

A senior Pentagon official has called the war’s frontlines in Ukraine a “grinding slog” as he said that Russian forces are unlikely to make significant territorial gains in the next year.

“You may see small portions of territory change hands in the coming weeks and months. I do not think that there’s anything I see that suggests the Russians can sweep across Ukraine and make significant territorial gains anytime in the next year or so,” Colin Kahl, under secretary of defence for policy, told members of the House of Representatives yesterday.

Washington does not rule out that the war in Ukraine might last for another two to three years, the senior Pentagon official said.

This comes as Volodymyr Zelensky said that the intensity of fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces around the eastern city of Bakhmut is continuing to increase.

“The most difficult situation is still Bakhmut and the battles that are important for the defence of the city,” he said in his nightly address.