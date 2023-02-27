Clayton News Daily

Arnold Schwarzenegger Returns to His Action-Comedy Roots in Netflix Spy Series ‘FUBAR’ (VIDEO) By Martin Holmes, TV Insider, 7 days ago

By Martin Holmes, TV Insider, 7 days ago

Arnold Schwarzenegger is back and starring in his first-ever scripted television project, the Netflix action-comedy FUBAR, set to debut on Thursday, May 25. Created by ...