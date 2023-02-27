Change location
HLA-DQ eplet mismatch load may identify kidney transplant patients eligible for tacrolimus withdrawal without donor-specific antibody formation after mesenchymal stromal cell therapy.
7 days ago
Contributor: Suzanne Bezstarosti,Soufian Meziyerh,Marlies E J Reinders,Kim Voogt-Bakker,Koen E Groeneweg,Dave L Roelen,Jesper Kers,Johan W de Fijter,Sebastiaan Heidt. Recently, the randomized phase-II Triton study demonstrated that...
