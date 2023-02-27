Deptford Township
Change location
See more from this location?
Deptford Township, NJ
Yahoo!
Restaurant chain bringing its chicken fingers to South Jersey
By Joseph P. Smith, Cherry Hill Courier-Post,7 days ago
By Joseph P. Smith, Cherry Hill Courier-Post,7 days ago
DEPTFORD — Raising Cane’s Restaurants has won township approval for a new location here, continuing the chain's planned expansion into South Jersey. The move entails...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0