Open in App
Deptford Township, NJ
See more from this location?
Yahoo!

Restaurant chain bringing its chicken fingers to South Jersey

By Joseph P. Smith, Cherry Hill Courier-Post,

7 days ago
DEPTFORD — Raising Cane’s Restaurants has won township approval for a new location here, continuing the chain's planned expansion into South Jersey. The move entails...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Residents of California community warned not to eat food grown in gardens due to toxic dust
Martinez, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy