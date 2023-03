phillyyimby.com

Renderings Revealed For 1818 North 53rd Street In Wynnefield, West Philadelphia By Colin LeStourgeon, 7 days ago

By Colin LeStourgeon, 7 days ago

Renderings have been revealed for a large mixed-use development located at 1818 North 53rd Street in Wynnefield, West Philadelphia. Designed by KORE Design, the building ...