Did ‘Outer Banks’ Star Madelyn Cline Get Plastic Surgery? See Photos Then and Now

Madelyn Cline is one of Hollywood’s fastest rising stars, thanks in part to her starring role on Netflix’s wildly popular series, Outer Banks , which hit No. 1 on the streaming service after the show’s season 3 premiere in February 2023. Her portrayal of Sarah Cameron has brought her new levels of success, and the young actress is just getting started. Though she’s only been in the spotlight for a short time, fans are wondering if the actress – born December 1997 – has ever had plastic surgery after skyrocketing to fame.

Though Madelyn – who had small parts in Stranger Things and The Originals before landing bigger roles in Boy Erased (2018) and The Giant (2019) – has never admitted to undergoing plastic surgery or receiving cosmetic treatments, the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery actress has openly talked about body image and the demand to achieve and maintain a specific look.

“I feel like everybody puts pressure on themselves to look or act a certain way sometimes,” she told Glamour U.K. in November 2022. “And at the end of the day – it doesn't matter. Like, you know, we're on a floating rock hurtling through space, and to worry yourself about things like that – it's trivial. All bodies are beautiful, [realizing that] is a part of self-love and self-acceptance.”

The Netflix star also opened up about when she feels most empowered, revealing that being in an “environment where everybody's really lifting each other up, respectful, loving and just having a good time” is when she truly feels her best.

“Finding people who see you and also match your energy is so important. I feel like that's really empowering – finding your people,” she shared with the outlet. “And sometimes it's little things like what you're wearing, like your favorite outfit or that one piece of clothing that makes you feel like a f--king badass. That s--t’s empowering. Just having the ability to listen to yourself and know what you need or want is empowering.”

Madelyn’s Glamour U.K. interview wasn’t the first time she got candid about body image and self-empowerment. While speaking to Women’s Health in December 2020, the What Breaks the Ice actress opened up about struggling with an eating disorder when she was a teen, crediting her family for helping her realize there’s “nothing wrong” with her body and the way she looks.

"My mom was a wonderful help in that. She would stand there in the mirror with me and we would list out things that I liked about my body ," she told the outlet at the time. "After that repetition, those things became solidified in my mind. I like my curves, I like my hips, and after a while I started to love my body . I became so much happier."

