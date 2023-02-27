Open in App
Bellefontaine, OH
See more from this location?
Bellefontaine Examiner

Teens charged in impaired driving-related traffic stop

By BELLEFONTAINE EXAMINER STAFF,

7 days ago
William Gonzolas, 18, and Christian Gonzolas, 17, each of Bellefontaine, were charged with alcohol-related offenses following complaints of erratic driving and a traffic stop executed...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Washington Township Police: Drivers charged with OVI
Bellefontaine, OH19 hours ago
Pair lodged after domestic incident
Lakeview, OH19 hours ago
Taser deployed on confrontational suspect
Bellefontaine, OH19 hours ago
Toddler drowns in family pond
De Graff, OH19 hours ago
Ruben Gibson Moody
De Graff, OH11 hours ago
Liberty Gathering Place to continue longtime legacy under new ownership
West Liberty, OH2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy