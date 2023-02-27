Bellefontaine
Change location
See more from this location?
Bellefontaine, OH
Bellefontaine Examiner
Teens charged in impaired driving-related traffic stop
By BELLEFONTAINE EXAMINER STAFF,7 days ago
By BELLEFONTAINE EXAMINER STAFF,7 days ago
William Gonzolas, 18, and Christian Gonzolas, 17, each of Bellefontaine, were charged with alcohol-related offenses following complaints of erratic driving and a traffic stop executed...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0