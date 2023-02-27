Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves’ Sons Levi and Livingston Look Just Like Dad in Rare Family Photo

Camila Alves and Matthew McConaughey. MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Triple take! Matthew McConaughey ’s two sons, Levi and Livingston , look like his doppelgangers in a rare group photo.

“Then this happened …💚💛💚💛💚,” the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actor’s wife, Camila Alves , wrote via Instagram on Sunday, February 26.

The Brazil native — who wed McConaughey, 53, in 2012 — shared a snap of her husband cutting their youngest son Livingston’s hair as his big brother, Levi, 14, watched.

Courtesy of Camila Alves/Instagram

The Dazed and Confused star looked focused as he trimmed his 10-year-old son’s dirty blond locks as Livingston sat in a chair in the bathroom. Both Levi and Livingston looked like mini versions of their famous father, partially because of their similar wavy hair, which has a dark blond hue.

The boys’ sister, Vida, 13, meanwhile, looks a lot like her mother. Alves, 41, gave fans a rare glimpse at how the couple’s only daughter has grown while celebrating her birthday in January . In the snap, Vida’s long, brown curls resembled her mother’s dark waves.

“How does this go people! Time flies … 13! You are my ray of sunshine Vida!!!,” Alves wrote via Instagram on January 23. “Your name explains everything about you ‘life’ (#tb on celebrating her birthday on our family vacation trip January 3rd) 💚💛💚💛💚💛💚💛💛💛💚💛.”

The Just Try One Bite author also joked about Vida’s surprise photobomber, Woody Harrelson , who could be seen in the snap peeking over the birthday’s girls shoulder and starring at the special confection.

“Uncle @woodyharrelson is questioning if the cake is vegan or not!!! 🫣😂,” Alves added, referring to McConaughey’s longtime friend and former costar from 1998’s Surfer, Dude , 1999’s EDtv and 2014’s True Detective .

Since saying “I do” more than a decade ago, the Fool’s Gold actor and his wife have tried to keep their family life out of the limelight whenever possible. The twosome, who reside in Texas, exclusively told Us Weekly in July 2022 how they make their daily lives as normal as possible for their three children.

“They’re in charge of breakfast,” Alves told Us at the time of her kids’ household duties. “My oldest does just, like, scrambled eggs with kale and turkey and, like, he really gets into it. And tomatoes and onions and cilantro. He mixes it all up and it’s really good.”

The mother of three revealed that watching Levi, Vida and Livingston grow up has been a “beautiful” experience thus far for the couple.

“It’s inspiring,” she gushed. “It also makes you look at a lot of things that you are doing as an adult as well, you know, when you get to that stage.”