Sizing Up the Backup QB Market for the Dolphins

One of the biggest priorities for the Miami Dolphins in the offseason will be landing a dependable backup for Tua Tagovailoa

There will be big-name quarterbacks moving around this offseason, but the goal for the Miami Dolphins will be landing maybe a lesser name to handle the role of backup to Tua Tagovailoa.

Former second overall pick Carson Wentz became available Monday when he was released by the Washington Commanders, joining Derek Carr as former starters to hit the market ahead of the start of free agency, and then another former second-round pick joined them when the Atlanta Falcons released Marcus Mariota on Wednesday.

Based on GM Chris Grier's comments in his joint press conference with head coach Mike McDaniel the day after the playoff loss at Buffalo, the Dolphins will be rolling with Tagovailoa for at least 2023, which should end the discussion when it comes to players like Aaron Rodgers, Lamar Jackson and, yes, Carr.

Wentz would fit a lot more the mold of what the Dolphins will be seeking this offseason because the chances of him being signed as a clear starter are, to put it politely, remote at best.

There are other former starters who will be or should become available in free agency who aren't likely to land one of the 10 or so openings for starting quarterback jobs around the NFL.

REALISTIC BACKUP QB OPTIONS FOR THE DOLPHINS

The Dolphins weren't afraid to spend money for their backup quarterback last offseason when they signed Teddy Bridgewater, but it's difficult to envision the team re-signing him as a UFA for a second go-around.

It wasn't so much that Bridgewater was ineffective, he just wasn't durable enough — he didn't finish either of his two starters and he was inactive for about a month because of a knee issue.

Given Tua's own injury history, durability is almost right up there when it comes ability for the backup quarterback.

Here's the list of the bigger-name quarterbacks scheduled to become unrestricted free agents March 15:

Baker Mayfield, L.A. Rams

Sam Darnold, Carolina

Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco

Jacoby Brissett, Cleveland

Mason Rudolph, Pittsburgh

Taylor Heinecke, Washington

Gardner Minshew, Philadelphia

Case Keenum, Buffalo

Andy Dalton, New Orleans

Joe Flacco, N.Y. Jets

This list does not include Lamar Jackson, Geno Smith or Daniel Jones, who we'd expect to be back with the Ravens, Seahawks and Giants, respectively.

Of the nine players listed above, we'd figure that Mayfield and Garoppolo would have be able to find a team where they at least would have a shot to compete for the starting job, something that's not available in Miami based on Grier's comments.

Combining ability and availability, it sure looks like the four best options might be Dalton, Minshew, Flacco and, yes, a return from Jacoby Brissett.

A wild card in the equation would be the Dolphins putting their full trust in Skylar Thompson to become that dependable No. 2 QB in his second NFL season, though it might be fair to question that wisdom considering this is a team in win-now mode (as evidenced by the trades for Tyreek Hill and Bradley Chubb).

The idea of Bridgewater being brought back (at less than the $6.5 million he earned last year) has been suggested, but do the Dolphins really want to put themselves in the same position again?

Garoppolo has been effective and obviously knows Mike McDaniel's system, but he's had his own injury issues and should be able to find a starting job somewhere.

Wentz also could be a decent option as a backup if he's willing to go that route after being a starter ever since he arrived in the NFL as the second overall pick in the 2016 draft.

Mariota has a lot of starting experience and he's Hawaiian like Tua, but he's more of a runner than a passer, so maybe it wouldn't make sense schematically to bring him into an offense that relies on more than anything the crazy outside speed of wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

Don't be surprised in the final analysis if the Dolphins take their time making their decision, if for no other reason that they have other needs and there's not one option that stands above all the rest.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

