Open in App
Pennsylvania State
See more from this location?
golackawanna.com

DEP approves permits for Transco’s 7-county pipeline expansion project

By Bill OBoyle boboyle@timesleader.com,

6 days ago
WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection announced Monday that it has issued permits for the construction and operation of the Regional Energy Access...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Comments / 0

Community Policy