Open in App
Edwardsville, IL
See more from this location?
siue.edu

Distinguished Research Professor Rank Awarded to Kimberly Archer Professor of Music Earns SIUE’s Prestigious Professor Rank

7 days ago
Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s highest academic rank of Distinguished Research Professor was unanimously awarded to Kimberly Archer, DMA, professor in the Department of Music. Archer...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Edwardsville, IL newsLocal Edwardsville, IL
SIUE Alumna Stacia Novy Launches Second Career in Science
Edwardsville, IL7 hours ago
WalletHub Features SIUE’s Rose about Credit Cards for Restaurants
Edwardsville, IL11 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy