Open in App
Hillsboro, OR
See more from this location?
Hillsboro News-Times

Murder suspect detained after reportedly fleeing Washington County Courthouse

By Mark Miller,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V81Dq_0l1lcSwV00

A Cornelius man who was set to appear in court Monday, Feb. 27, for a murder trial ran from the Washington County Courthouse, prompting a manhunt for about two hours in downtown Hillsboro, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said.

Edi Villalobos Jr. is charged with second-degree murder in the 2021 death of Artemio Guzman-Olvera, among other offenses. His trial began last week.

The Sheriff’s Office said just before noon on Twitter that Villalobos “ran out” of the courthouse, apparently after deputies removed his restraints following a break in court proceedings.

“Law enforcement is (actively) searching for him in the area of downtown Hillsboro. Everyone is asked to avoid the area,” the Sheriff’s Office added in a follow-up Tweet.

Villalobos, 28, was ultimately taken into custody without incident, the Sheriff’s Office said just before 1:45 p.m. Monday. He now faces additional charges of first-degree burglary and second-degree escape.

The Sheriff’s Office provided a more detailed accounting of the escape and search effort later Monday.

Villalobos was found hiding under a blanket in a closet in an apartment in the 300 block of Southeast Fourth Avenue, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the location after a neighbor reported someone was trying to get into the apartment.

The search involved Hillsboro and Forest Grove police, Washington County sheriff’s deputies, and police dogs and drones used for tracking suspects.

A reverse 911 call was used to ask residents to shelter in place during the manhunt.

Deputies were required by law to remove Villalobos’ restraints while he was in court, the Sheriff’s Office said. It’s not clear how he was able to evade law enforcement and escape the courthouse.

Villalobos’ trial that had been set for this week has been canceled and will be rescheduled.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Washington State newsLocal Washington State
Washington County investigators 'crack' cold case on 1988 murder
Newberg, OR2 days ago
Hillsboro police, Washington County deputies search for murder suspect
Hillsboro, OR5 days ago
Washington woman arrested in Tigard with almost $10K in stolen merchandise, police say
Tigard, OR3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
ATM skimmer installed at credit union by unidentified suspect
Oregon City, OR1 day ago
Arrest made after more than 500 plants seized from illegal marijuana operation
Salem, OR2 days ago
Woman found shot inside vehicle in Salem, investigation underway
Salem, OR3 days ago
Woman found dead inside vehicle after reported shooting in Salem
Salem, OR3 days ago
Forest Grove Police Log: Tax return leads to damaged door
Forest Grove, OR3 days ago
School threat on social media leads to arrest, confiscated gun
Salem, OR3 days ago
Beaverton Police Log: Man hits vehicle with umbrella in hotel altercation
Beaverton, OR3 days ago
US Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrest 22-year-old in connection with July 2022 homicide
Portland, OR3 days ago
Hillsboro Police Log: Man lights shopping cart on fire
Hillsboro, OR3 days ago
1 injured in shooting near downtown Portland
Portland, OR1 day ago
McMinnville man charged in mass fentanyl overdose that killed 1
Mcminnville, OR4 days ago
Oregon State Police: Man steals PGE truck at gunpoint, crashes it on highway
Eagle Creek, OR4 days ago
8 hours, 20 arrests, $3700 in shoplifted items in Clackamas County
Portland, OR5 days ago
Tigard Police Log: Dump truck catches fire outside elementary school
Tigard, OR3 days ago
SW Washington Woman Accused After Year-Old Son Suffers Cardiac Arrest Due to Fentanyl Exposure
Vancouver, WA4 days ago
Missing 15-year-old possibly in Vancouver, police say
Vancouver, WA3 days ago
Pedestrian hit in NE Portland, dies at scene
Portland, OR15 hours ago
McMinnville overdose victims tested drugs for fentanyl: Court Docs
Mcminnville, OR3 days ago
One man tied to 7 overdoses -- one fatal -- in McMinnville, feds say
Mcminnville, OR4 days ago
19-year-old Beaverton man charged with distributing fentanyl
Beaverton, OR5 days ago
I-5 northbound delays expected south of Salem due to 'law enforcement activity'
Salem, OR1 day ago
Woman found dead inside Tigard apartment was strangled, officials say
Tigard, OR6 days ago
NEWS RELEASE: Multnomah County Medical Examiner identifies second suspected hypothermia death during winter emergency
Portland, OR4 days ago
Tigard police ID woman strangled in apartment
Tigard, OR6 days ago
Tuesday in Portland: Shoplifting detail leads to 20 arrests, $3,700 in shoplifted items recovered in Clackamas County
Portland, OR5 days ago
Multnomah County investigating second possible storm-related hypothermia death
Portland, OR4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy