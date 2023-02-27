Murder suspect detained after reportedly fleeing Washington County Courthouse

A Cornelius man who was set to appear in court Monday, Feb. 27, for a murder trial ran from the Washington County Courthouse, prompting a manhunt for about two hours in downtown Hillsboro, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said.

Edi Villalobos Jr. is charged with second-degree murder in the 2021 death of Artemio Guzman-Olvera, among other offenses. His trial began last week.

The Sheriff’s Office said just before noon on Twitter that Villalobos “ran out” of the courthouse, apparently after deputies removed his restraints following a break in court proceedings.

“Law enforcement is (actively) searching for him in the area of downtown Hillsboro. Everyone is asked to avoid the area,” the Sheriff’s Office added in a follow-up Tweet.

Villalobos, 28, was ultimately taken into custody without incident, the Sheriff’s Office said just before 1:45 p.m. Monday. He now faces additional charges of first-degree burglary and second-degree escape.

The Sheriff’s Office provided a more detailed accounting of the escape and search effort later Monday.

Villalobos was found hiding under a blanket in a closet in an apartment in the 300 block of Southeast Fourth Avenue, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the location after a neighbor reported someone was trying to get into the apartment.

The search involved Hillsboro and Forest Grove police, Washington County sheriff’s deputies, and police dogs and drones used for tracking suspects.

A reverse 911 call was used to ask residents to shelter in place during the manhunt.

Deputies were required by law to remove Villalobos’ restraints while he was in court, the Sheriff’s Office said. It’s not clear how he was able to evade law enforcement and escape the courthouse.

Villalobos’ trial that had been set for this week has been canceled and will be rescheduled.