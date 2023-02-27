The synopsis for Ash's final Pokemon episode is here and I am not emotionally prepared

Ash's final episode as protagonist of the iconic Pokemon anime is almost here (in Japan anyway), and now we have the official synopsis to pore over and attempt to prepare ourselves with.

We've known for some time that Ash's time as the main Pokemon hero is coming to an end, but that hasn't made it any easier to digest for longtime fans of the series. After all, a lot of us were around Ash's age when the series premiered and have quite literally grown up with the character. Alas, nothing lasts forever, and now we have a little more clarity around what to expect from Ash's final outing.

The synopsis, shared by ComicBook , explains that Ash will reunite with his oldest adversary: good ol' Gary Oak, who we first met in Indigo League. In case you don't remember, he was the jerk who cruised around in a red convertible with a host of weirdly sycophantic cheerleaders in tow. Gary would eventually become a friend to Ash, of course, and now he wants to know whether Ash feels he ever truly became a Pokemon master in his 25+ year run.

"When Ash and Pikachu return to Pallet Town, they reunite with Gary who asks Ash the question: How much closer to becoming the Pokemon Master are you now that you've become the Champion? Becoming a Pokemon Master has been Ash's dream ever since he set off on his journey with Pikachu. Will Ash be able to find the answer to this question?"

While Ash's journey is coming to an end in the anime, the series itself will continue on with two new protagonists : Liko and Roy, who we got a better look at recently.

In honor of Ash, let's take a look back at the best Pokemon episodes so far.