The Last of Us mistakes have seemingly been removed

HBO has fixed those mistakes that viewers spotted in The Last of Us episode 6 .

The episode contained two pretty visible editing errors: In one scene, the camera flips to a zoomed-out shot of Joel and Ellie walking across a snow-covered bridge, but if you look in the left corner of the screen, you can see part of the filming crew. In the scene where Ellie meets Shimmer at the barn in Jackson, a rogue crew member's hand can be seen propping up the horse behind the door.

Both mistakes have been fixed on HBO Max, as first pointed out by the unofficial Naughty Dog Central Twitter account, but some viewers have noticed that the film crew error still appears on other streaming services like Crave Canada. The error can also be seen in the behind-the-scenes video posted to HBO Max's official Youtube page.

See more

Of course, this isn’t the first time a filming mistake has made it into an HBO show: many remember the viral internet storm that popped up after Game of Thrones season 8 episode 4 featured a Starbucks cup in the middle of one of its scenes . Then in House of the Dragon episode 3 , one shot of unfinished CGI saw K ing Viserys with green fingers , which were meant to be edited out.

For more on the latest episode of The Last of Us , check out what the creators had to say about bringing in Part 2 storylines earlier and the biggest changes made from the original games .