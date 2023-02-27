Courteney Cox On Filming Scream VI Without Neve Campbell And How Working With Ghostface Was Different This Time Around

It's a great time to be a horror fan, as the genre has been going through a renaissance for years now. This includes both new titles and the return of beloved franchises like Scream . We're just weeks away from the release of Scream VI , so anticipation is at a fever pitch. OG star Courteney Cox recently opened up about filming Scream VI without Neve Campbell, and how working with Ghostface was different this time around.

Scream VI was helmed by the same directors who did the last movie, who moved the story from Woodsboro to New York City . Fans were bummed out when it was revealed that Neve Campbell dropped out of the movie due to a pay dispute , but were relieved that Courtney Cox was present as the final member of the OG trio of heroes. She recently spoke to Variety about the experience filming without her frequent collaborator, saying:

I missed working with her, but I’m going to support whatever she feels is right. I have a really good scene with Ghostface and it was amazing. I’ve obviously been stabbed many times and all that, but this time, to work with Ghostface and not know who’s under the mask, it was a really fun. Usually by the time I’m getting stabbed, I know who it is.

Well that certainly sounds like a new experience for Courteney Cox. On top of filming Scream VI without Neve Campbell and David Arquette ( RIP Dewey ), Ghostface was handled differently for her as well. Although fans are definitely concerned about Gale after seeing footage from the sequence that she's referencing.

While Courteney Cox admitted that she missed Neve Campbell during production of Scream VI , she's one of the many actors from the franchise who put their support behind her decision to step away. Both Scream OG s and the new stars like Melissa Barrera have voiced this type of sentiment , showing how much respect Campbell has from everyone involved in the bloody franchise. And who knows? Maybe she could be back for a future movie with a better deal. As a reminder, you can check out the full trailer for Scream VI below.

What's perhaps more fascinating about Courteney Cox's latest comments about Scream VI is that her big scene with Ghostface was filmed before even she knew who the identity of the killer was. This is seemingly an indication of the franchise's tight security, and may hint that the chase scene happens in early in the movie's runtime . Let's just hope she makes it out alive.

While Courteney Cox filmed Scream VI without Neve Campbell, she was joined by another former colleague. Namely Hayden Panettiere, w ho reprised her role as fan-favorite character Kirby Reed for the first time since Scream 4 .

All will be revealed when Scream VI hits theaters on March 10th. In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.