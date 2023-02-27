Open in App
Michigan State
See more from this location?
WJBF

Putin gives actor Steven Seagal Russia’s friendship award

By Judy Kurtz,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OyyCc_0l1kTZa800

( The Hill ) — Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly honoring Steven Seagal with an award for the “Under Siege” actor’s support of the country.

Seagal was presented with the Order of Friendship, multiple news outlets reported on Monday, citing the Russian government’s internet portal.

The award was created in 1994 to “encourage citizens for activities aimed at ensuring the well-being, prosperity and security of Russia.”

Mexican president posts photo of what he claims is an elf

The 70-year-old former action star, who was granted Russian citizenship by Putin in 2016, was also appointed as Russia’s special envoy to the United States in 2018.

The honor comes on the heels of the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which began in February 2022.

Seagal, who was born in Michigan, supported the 2014 annexation of Crimea by Russia in Ukraine’s south. Last year, he was seen in Russian state-owned TV network footage visiting a destroyed Ukrainian prison.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
South Carolina teacher’s aide duct taped 4-year-old student’s legs to chair: affidavit
Columbia, SC3 days ago
Man charged after eating stolen chips dropped by thief, police say
Memphis, TN12 days ago
8 arrested in Richmond County drug trafficking investigation
Augusta, GA23 days ago
Man shot multiple times, 4 in custody in South Augusta
Augusta, GA11 days ago
Man found stabbed to death in South Carolina home
Mauldin, SC8 days ago
SLED Chief Mark Keel speaks after Alex Murdaugh sentenced to life in prison
Walterboro, SC2 days ago
Family members shot in head in targeted attack at Florida home, sheriff says
Land O' Lakes, FL1 day ago
Shooting investigation underway in Augusta
Augusta, GA1 hour ago
“I’m not qualified” OJ Simpson talks Alex Murdaugh trial
Walterboro, SC2 days ago
2 found dead inside Anderson Co. business, suspect arrested
Williamston, SC2 hours ago
Numerical coincidence prompted $754M Powerball winner to buy ticket: ‘It was a sign’
Auburn, WA22 hours ago
Man shot in broad daylight at Southgate Plaza
Augusta, GA11 days ago
Student injured in early morning shooting on SC State campus
Orangeburg, SC2 days ago
Terrifying Video: Kids in North Carolina nearly hit at bus stop, alleged driver arrested
Statesville, NC19 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy