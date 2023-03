cgtlive.com

Infantile GM1 Gangliosidosis Gene Therapy Demonstrates Safety and Dose-dependent Biomarker Changes By Noah Stansfield, 6 days ago

By Noah Stansfield, 6 days ago

Patients who received the high dose of PBGM01 showed an increase in β-Gal activity in the CSF of 4.7 to 5.2 times baseline. Passage Bio’s ...