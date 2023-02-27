One year after invasion, Newark's Ukrainians pray for peace

One year after Russia invaded their homeland, the people gathered at St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church in Newark were there for more than just remembrance. The hope in their souls for peace rose amid smoky clouds of incense. The fire in their hearts, lit by the suffering of Ukraine, burned for victory.

"We hope that we win today and that we beat Russia so they will all just disappear," said Anna Markiv, a Ukrainian immigrant born in Ternopil who now lives in Westfield with her daughter, Daniela. "Russia has been torturing Ukraine for years, and now they are torturing the whole world because of the war they started. We want to stop it. We think we can."

The whole world was watching when Russia, under the leadership of President Vladimir Putin, invaded Ukraine in February 2022, widening a war that had begun in Crimea and Donbas in 2014. After an initial Russian onslaught, focused on capturing the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, failed, Ukrainian forces have made significant gains, including counteroffensives that have reclaimed lost territory.

The density of the Ukrainian diaspora in the Newark neighborhoods on Vailsburg and Ivy Hill has dissipated over time. However, St. John's Church, located on Sanford Avenue in Vailsburg, remains a touchstone for the community. A Friday night prayer service marking the one-year anniversary of the invasion saw grandmothers wearing flowered shawls standing next to men wearing scarves colored the blue and yellow of the Ukrainian flag. A row of teenagers wearing high school sports team jackets, mixed with children wriggling next to their parents, evidenced Ukrainian-American generational solidarity with their ancestral homeland.

The sounds of war echoed in the voices of those whose friends and family are on the frontline.

"My half-brother Vitaliy is fighting in the army. I think about him every day," Daniela Markiv said. "He has a wife and a 2-year-old son. They had to move to western Ukraine because where they live in Kyiv was unsafe."

"We were shocked and dumbfounded when the invasion happened. The things people we know have seen, it's mind-blowing," said Oleksandr Kupina, a Ukrainian immigrant construction worker from Ternopil who was with Polish friends in Garfield when Russia attacked. They represented two Slavic nationalities now united against a common enemy. "When you ask refugees about it, the women and children cry, and the men are quiet."

People at the service noted that the Putin-led invasion wiped away tension from a lingering linguistic division between Ukrainians and Russians inside Ukraine's borders, creating a united nation after decades of cultural assimilation. Others said no one is laughing anymore at Volodymyr Zelensky, the former comedic actor turned president of Ukraine, who stepped up in a time of deep crisis to become a global symbol of his underdog country's tenacious fight against Russia.

The local Ukrainian community has stepped up in its own way to help their homeland. St. John's has its own charitable drive, with Kupina describing how he drives his construction van loaded with diapers and other supplies straight to the docks in Port Newark to speed their arrival home.

But at a time when support for Ukraine's war against Russia might be wavering in the halls of Congress, Kupina has called for another kind of aid.

"We pray in church because that's what we believe in," Kupina said. "Then we go out into the street, and we do something. Our army has no place to go. They are fighting for their homes, which makes them very, very motivated.

"We hope something triggers the Russians to get sober and understand that this is all for nothing. It's all about one man's ambition to stay in power. Ukraine is not asking the West for troops on the ground. We're asking for weapons. We know how to defend ourselves. Just give us what we need. We are the front line of democracy. If America doesn't help us, you might as well throw out all the books you give to your children about the good guys winning."

Father Ihor Kolisnyk, who led the prayer service, came to Newark two years ago from western Ukraine, where much of his family still lives. He referenced apparent Russian war crimes in cities such as Bucha and Irpin as part of the spiritual weight that local Ukrainians unburden when they come to church to pray.

As the war moves into its second year, whether it is better to pray for peace or victory is an existential question that is not easily answered. But for a community seeking answers as they kneel to pray, Kolisnyk is trying to do his best.

"We don't want to become like our enemies and live by hate," Kolisnyk said. "There is no mercy without justice, and we are trying to defend justice. But an answer that is more political than pious is that there is no peace without victory in Ukraine. There is a terrible price for this. But human dignity and justice are priceless."



























