Open in App
Newark, NJ
See more from this location?
TAPinto.net

One year after invasion, Newark's Ukrainians pray for peace

By Mark J. Bonamo,

6 days ago

One year after Russia invaded their homeland, the people gathered at St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church in Newark were there for more than just remembrance. The hope in their souls for peace rose amid smoky clouds of incense. The fire in their hearts, lit by the suffering of Ukraine, burned for victory.

"We hope that we win today and that we beat Russia so they will all just disappear," said Anna Markiv, a Ukrainian immigrant born in Ternopil who now lives in Westfield with her daughter, Daniela. "Russia has been torturing Ukraine for years, and now they are torturing the whole world because of the war they started. We want to stop it. We think we can."

The whole world was watching when Russia, under the leadership of President Vladimir Putin, invaded Ukraine in February 2022, widening a war that had begun in Crimea and Donbas in 2014. After an initial Russian onslaught, focused on capturing the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, failed, Ukrainian forces have made significant gains, including counteroffensives that have reclaimed lost territory.

The density of the Ukrainian diaspora in the Newark neighborhoods on Vailsburg and Ivy Hill has dissipated over time. However, St. John's Church, located on Sanford Avenue in Vailsburg, remains a touchstone for the community. A Friday night prayer service marking the one-year anniversary of the invasion saw grandmothers wearing flowered shawls standing next to men wearing scarves colored the blue and yellow of the Ukrainian flag. A row of teenagers wearing high school sports team jackets, mixed with children wriggling next to their parents, evidenced Ukrainian-American generational solidarity with their ancestral homeland.

The sounds of war echoed in the voices of those whose friends and family are on the frontline.

"My half-brother Vitaliy is fighting in the army. I think about him every day," Daniela Markiv said. "He has a wife and a 2-year-old son. They had to move to western Ukraine because where they live in Kyiv was unsafe."

"We were shocked and dumbfounded when the invasion happened. The things people we know have seen, it's mind-blowing," said Oleksandr Kupina, a Ukrainian immigrant construction worker from Ternopil who was with Polish friends in Garfield when Russia attacked. They represented two Slavic nationalities now united against a common enemy. "When you ask refugees about it, the women and children cry, and the men are quiet."

People at the service noted that the Putin-led invasion wiped away tension from a lingering linguistic division between Ukrainians and Russians inside Ukraine's borders, creating a united nation after decades of cultural assimilation. Others said no one is laughing anymore at Volodymyr Zelensky, the former comedic actor turned president of Ukraine, who stepped up in a time of deep crisis to become a global symbol of his underdog country's tenacious fight against Russia.

The local Ukrainian community has stepped up in its own way to help their homeland. St. John's has its own charitable drive, with Kupina describing how he drives his construction van loaded with diapers and other supplies straight to the docks in Port Newark to speed their arrival home.

But at a time when support for Ukraine's war against Russia might be wavering in the halls of Congress, Kupina has called for another kind of aid.

"We pray in church because that's what we believe in," Kupina said. "Then we go out into the street, and we do something. Our army has no place to go. They are fighting for their homes, which makes them very, very motivated.

"We hope something triggers the Russians to get sober and understand that this is all for nothing. It's all about one man's ambition to stay in power. Ukraine is not asking the West for troops on the ground. We're asking for weapons. We know how to defend ourselves. Just give us what we need. We are the front line of democracy. If America doesn't help us, you might as well throw out all the books you give to your children about the good guys winning."

Father Ihor Kolisnyk, who led the prayer service, came to Newark two years ago from western Ukraine, where much of his family still lives. He referenced apparent Russian war crimes in cities such as Bucha and Irpin as part of the spiritual weight that local Ukrainians unburden when they come to church to pray.

As the war moves into its second year, whether it is better to pray for peace or victory is an existential question that is not easily answered. But for a community seeking answers as they kneel to pray, Kolisnyk is trying to do his best.

"We don't want to become like our enemies and live by hate," Kolisnyk said. "There is no mercy without justice, and we are trying to defend justice. But an answer that is more political than pious is that there is no peace without victory in Ukraine. There is a terrible price for this. But human dignity and justice are priceless."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DfXzR_0l1i7tHr00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X0TWu_0l1i7tHr00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fJ6E1_0l1i7tHr00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z8Am8_0l1i7tHr00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HAfym_0l1i7tHr00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mJIvt_0l1i7tHr00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LE3ih_0l1i7tHr00

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Newark, NJ newsLocal Newark, NJ
Oops! Newark Duped in Bogus Deal with Fake ‘Sister City’
Newark, NJ4 hours ago
Two Men Gunned Down Outside Bodega in Newark's Central Ward
Newark, NJ3 hours ago
Wayne Welcomes Two New Police Officers
Wayne, NJ2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Summit Library's 'Great Decisions' Series Opens with Energy Geopolitics Lecture, Mar. 7
Summit, NJ1 day ago
Sayegh Issues Statment in Wake of Shooting Death of Anti-Violence Activist
Paterson, NJ23 hours ago
Post-recount tallies show no swing in Belmar elections
Belmar, NJ23 hours ago
Letter from Hawthorne Mayor John Lane
Hawthorne, NJ1 day ago
Paterson Man Shot Dead by Police was 'In Midst of Mental Health Crisis' Anti-Violence Coalition Says
Paterson, NJ1 day ago
Jersey City Man Dead in Saturday Shooting
Jersey City, NJ3 hours ago
Morristown Police Welcomes A Fourth New Officer to Their Ranks
Morristown, NJ2 days ago
False Alarm: Bayonne Homes After ‘Grenade’ Found
Bayonne, NJ20 hours ago
Hasbrouck Heights Council Approves Bills, Consent Agenda February 28 Meeting
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ1 day ago
Florham Park Mayor and East Hanover Police Attend Law Enforcement Night
Florham Park, NJ4 hours ago
From the Investiture Mass to the After Party, Nutley Celebrated St. Patrick's Day
Nutley, NJ6 hours ago
THE FESTIVAL OF PURIM: Chabad Jewish Center of Holmdel Invites You.
Holmdel, NJ14 hours ago
Shooting Death of Anti-Violence Activist ‘Amplifies’ Need for Expanded Mental Health Resources and Intervention Programs, Hospital Chief Says
Paterson, NJ1 day ago
Roselle Resident Awarded National Honor, Fellowship
Roselle, NJ1 day ago
Hasbrouck Heights Land Use Board Continues Application to March 15th Special Hearing
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ2 days ago
Murphy Proposes 3.1 Percent Increase in School Funding for Somerville
Somerville, NJ2 days ago
Montclair Rent Control Office: Landlords Must Register Dwellings by April 1
Montclair, NJ1 day ago
Morristown Fire Department Places Third in 2nd Annual Morris County Firehouse Chili Competition
Morristown, NJ21 hours ago
February Recap: Phillipsburg's Top 5 Stories
Phillipsburg, NJ22 hours ago
Hackensack Police Officers Visit Ramapo College in Search of Special Police Officers
Hackensack, NJ2 days ago
Fair Lawn Mayor: See Glen Rock Fact Sheet on Nabisco Implosion
Fair Lawn, NJ2 days ago
Sheriff Richard Berdnik Updates Wayne on The Temporary Use of the Wayne Sheriff's Office
Wayne, NJ1 hour ago
All County Criminal Suspects Processed in Wayne? Mayor Vergano Asks Sheriff Berdnik for Answers
Wayne, NJ18 hours ago
An Historic Night of Promotions for the Roseland Police Department
Roseland, NJ2 days ago
Livingston Police Department Promotes Angelo Vella to Rank of Sergeant
Livingston, NJ3 days ago
Listen to Your MOther
New York City, NY21 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy