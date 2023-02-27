Founders releases packs of Green Zebras

Founders announced today that its new Green Zebra variety pack will feature three new flavors: pineapple, mango and peach.

The new Green Zebra beers are available in cans in both Grand Rapids and Detroit taprooms and 12-packs of 12 oz. cans will be on the shelves nationwide March, just in time for Spring.

The Gose style of beer is a great backdrop for these particular flavors, according to Founders Brewing Company Brewmaster Jeremy Kosmicki.

“After experimenting with many other fruit flavors, we settled on pineapple, mango and peach as our favorite new additions to the Green Zebra family,” said Kosmicki, who has always loved brewing with fruits.

“The original Green Zebra featured watermelon, and the slight sourness and saltiness of the base beer really made it refreshing and fun to drink,” Kosmicki said. All four flavors come in at 4.6 percent ABV.

Founders Brewing Company is now part of Mahou USA, which ranks among the top 10 largest craft breweries in the U.S.