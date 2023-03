mapleleafshotstove.com

Analysis: Kyle Dubas pushes in more chips, acquires Jake McCabe and Sam Lafferty from the Blackhawks By Anthony Petrielli, 6 days ago

By Anthony Petrielli, 6 days ago

If it wasn’t already clear after the Maple Leafs acquired Ryan O’Reilly and Noel Acciari (and it was), make no mistake about it now. The ...