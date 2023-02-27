Mich. parents allegedly used drugs and left 4-month-old unattended in 'freezing conditions'

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (TCD) -- The parents of a 4-month-old child were arrested and charged after allegedly leaving him in the backseat of a car in "freezing conditions."

In a news release posted by the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety, officials said on Jan. 29, 32-year-old Philip Nass and 30-year-old Crystal Kanouse allegedly pulled over their vehicle and passed out while the baby was unsecured in the back seat without "winter clothing, socks, or a blanket."

An individual reportedly noticed the car as they passed by and called 911.

By the time responders arrived on scene, the Department of Public Safety said, "The baby’s condition had deteriorated," and his "feet were blue, and his skin was cold to the touch."

The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment.

According to the Department of Public Safety, "It is suspected that drug use contributed to this incident."

Nass was arrested and charged with one count of second-degree felony child abuse and one count of habitual offender –– fourth offense, the Department of Public Safety said.

Kanouse was arrested and charged with one count of second-degree felony child abuse.

Nass and Kanouse were both booked on $50,000 bond.

According to the Department of Public Safety, the child abuse charge is punishable by up to 10 years in prison, while Nass’ habitual offender charge is punishable by up to life.

In a statement, Jeff Hawke, director of public safety, said, "We are grateful for the person that stopped and called 911. The baby very likely would have died had he remained in the car."

The baby has reportedly recovered since Kanouse and Nass’ arrests.

Nass has a criminal history, including past convictions for domestic violence, identity theft, home invasion, resisting/assaulting/obstructing a police officer, and controlled substance delivery, records show.

TRUE CRIME DAILY: THE PODCAST covers high-profile and under-the-radar cases every week. Subscribe to our YouTube page for podcasts, exclusive videos, and more, and don’t forget to follow us on TikTok.