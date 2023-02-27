WSOC-TV

Women's college basketball winners and losers: Utah makes case for No. 1 seed; Caitlin Clark's moment By Cassandra Negley, Yahoo Sports, 6 days ago

By Cassandra Negley, Yahoo Sports, 6 days ago

“Utah? That’s what I’m saying. Utah?? As the No. 1 seed? Now c’mon.”. Muffet McGraw was incredulous on ACC Network's "Nothing But Net" on Thursday ...