Open in App
Boston, MA
See more from this location?
AccuWeather

Winter storm to bring several inches of snow to Boston

By John Murphy,,

6 days ago

Boston will make up some of its snow deficit into Tuesday, but it could come in the form of both sleet and snow.

A winter storm expected to hit the Northeast is forecast to spread snow and sleet from New York to New England into Tuesday. Boston will pick up a hefty helping of wintry precipitation, adding to seasonal totals that are pacing well behind normal for this point in the winter.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for the area, and forecasters say residents who travel late Monday night or during the Tuesday morning commute can experience difficult driving conditions.

How much snow or sleet is expected?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GyWio_0l1fwBbo00

The winter storm is forecast to bring 2-4 inches of snowfall to Boston. A higher amount of 4-8 inches can be expected inland of Interstate 495, especially toward the southwest where snow will last the longest. Well to the northwest, over southern New Hampshire, snowfall totals may also reach 6 inches in some spots.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eiLtE_0l1fwBbo00

Precipitation started as all snow Monday night, but should transition to a mix of snow and rain as temperatures approach the upper 30s F on Tuesday afternoon. The mix will continue at times until Tuesday evening and could briefly switch back to snow as temperatures lower after sunset.

Wind gusts up to 30 mph will keep the AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures in the upper teens and lower 20s until Tuesday afternoon.

How much snow has Boston received so far this winter?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07fQyR_0l1fwBbo00

This snowstorm will help Boston add to its already minimal snowfall total for this season. As of Feb. 26, the city has received 10.7 inches of snow, nearly 30 inches below the 20-year average for the date of 39.5 inches. Last year, Boston had already recorded 51.9 inches of snow through Feb. 26.

The last time Boston recorded less than 12 inches of snow through Feb. 26 was in 2019 when it measured 10.5 inches of snow. The 2018-19 snow season ended with just 27.4 inches of snow for the city.

AccuWeather forecasters say more snow could be headed to Beantown later this week.

"Some precipitation is likely again sometime Friday afternoon into Saturday. It could be mostly or all snow, but there is also a chance that some rain falls with that storm as well," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dave Dombek who added that the forecast will be fine-tuned as [the storm] get closer.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Boston, MA newsLocal Boston, MA
Winter storm bringing up to 9 inches of snow, sleet to parts of New England
Boston, MA2 days ago
Snow totals for March 4, 2023
Boston, MA23 hours ago
Snow maps: How much accumulation to expect in Mass.
Boston, MA3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
New England Digs Out From Late-Winter Storm That Brought More Than a Foot of Snow to Some Areas
Worcester, MA19 hours ago
Storm arriving late Friday to bring mix of snow, ice, rain
Boston, MA4 days ago
Snow is expected on Tuesday, and it may be the biggest storm of the season for some people
Boston, MA6 days ago
Are These the 5 Most Scrumptiously Delicious Lobster Rolls in New England?
Boston, MA2 days ago
Major snowstorm expected Friday night in Nashua
Nashua, NH2 days ago
For The Best Lobster Rolls Of Your Life, Head To This Hole-In-The-Wall Seafood Restaurant In New Hampshire
Epping, NH1 day ago
How Was Massachusetts Ranked ‘Happiest State’ in U.S.?
Boston, MA1 day ago
Deadly shooting near Boston's Jackson Square
Boston, MA21 hours ago
1 of 2 Boston girls reported missing after last being seen outside Marblehead High School found safe
Boston, MA2 days ago
Sunday photo essay: Simply Cape Cod
Provincetown, MA14 hours ago
‘Chirping scouting report’ has parents of two local hockey teams concerned
Lowell, MA1 day ago
Wrong-way driver causes multiple crashes near Prudential Tunnel
Boston, MA3 days ago
3 Massachusetts Hotels Listed Among Top 25 Haunted Hotels in U.S.
Concord, MA2 days ago
Driver Killed in North Reading Crash
North Reading, MA1 day ago
Breaking news: Snow emergency declared
Marblehead, MA6 days ago
Dunkin' team jumps into action to help stranded customer in Bellingham, Massachusetts
Bellingham, MA4 days ago
2 Hurt as Car Slams Into Wilmington Home, Causing Major Damage
Wilmington, MA2 days ago
Family-Owned 'Fiesta Mexican Restaurant' Reveals New Location
Swansea, MA1 day ago
Ferrari vehicle catches fire in parking lot of Derby Street Shops in Hingham
Hingham, MA3 days ago
Fast-growing food chain opens new location in Massachusetts
Boston, MA3 days ago
Boston Woman Scores 1st 'Billion Dollar Extravaganza' $1 Million Win
Boston, MA3 days ago
This 1926 Iconic Boston Restaurant Is The Oldest In The North End
Boston, MA6 days ago
Why so many rats these days? A growing number of Mass. communities are being overrun by the rodents
Boston, MA4 days ago
AccuWeather said Boston could expect over 40 inches of snow this winter. What happened?
Boston, MA12 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy