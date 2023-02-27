Winter storm to bring several inches of snow to Boston

Boston will make up some of its snow deficit into Tuesday, but it could come in the form of both sleet and snow.

A winter storm expected to hit the Northeast is forecast to spread snow and sleet from New York to New England into Tuesday. Boston will pick up a hefty helping of wintry precipitation, adding to seasonal totals that are pacing well behind normal for this point in the winter.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for the area, and forecasters say residents who travel late Monday night or during the Tuesday morning commute can experience difficult driving conditions.

How much snow or sleet is expected?

The winter storm is forecast to bring 2-4 inches of snowfall to Boston. A higher amount of 4-8 inches can be expected inland of Interstate 495, especially toward the southwest where snow will last the longest. Well to the northwest, over southern New Hampshire, snowfall totals may also reach 6 inches in some spots.

Precipitation started as all snow Monday night, but should transition to a mix of snow and rain as temperatures approach the upper 30s F on Tuesday afternoon. The mix will continue at times until Tuesday evening and could briefly switch back to snow as temperatures lower after sunset.

Wind gusts up to 30 mph will keep the AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures in the upper teens and lower 20s until Tuesday afternoon.

How much snow has Boston received so far this winter?

This snowstorm will help Boston add to its already minimal snowfall total for this season. As of Feb. 26, the city has received 10.7 inches of snow, nearly 30 inches below the 20-year average for the date of 39.5 inches. Last year, Boston had already recorded 51.9 inches of snow through Feb. 26.

The last time Boston recorded less than 12 inches of snow through Feb. 26 was in 2019 when it measured 10.5 inches of snow. The 2018-19 snow season ended with just 27.4 inches of snow for the city.

AccuWeather forecasters say more snow could be headed to Beantown later this week.

"Some precipitation is likely again sometime Friday afternoon into Saturday. It could be mostly or all snow, but there is also a chance that some rain falls with that storm as well," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dave Dombek who added that the forecast will be fine-tuned as [the storm] get closer.

